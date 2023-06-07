Modern Warfare 2 season 4 brings 7 new maps, 4 new guns

New maps and weapons and operators, oh my.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting its biggest seasonal content drop yet in season four, Activision announced today.

A total of seven maps across multiple modes and four new guns are coming as part of the new season, which launches next week on June 14, in addition to the new Warzone map Vondel.

6 new maps are coming to #MWII Multiplayer with the launch of Season 04 🔥



🎬 Showdown (Core Map)

🏢 Kunstenaar District (Core Map)

🌇 Mercado (Gunfight Map)

🌃 Penthouse (Gunfight Map)

🏗 Mawizeh Marshlands (Battle Map)

🏘 Ahkdar Village (Battle Map)

👀 Another Core Map… pic.twitter.com/HIVb7SUvlx — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 7, 2023

The highlight of the additions is the map Showdown, a classic from 2007’s Call of Duty 4, currently present in Al Mazrah as part of the battle royale map’s Ahkdar Village. The iconic middle area with the statue is surrounded by several sightlines and staircases along the outskirts.

Related: Vondel, Warzone’s newest map, coming in season 4 next week

The other core six-vs-six map coming at launch is Kunstenaar District, which is based on a point of interest on Vondel, the new Resurgence map coming to Warzone. The European-inspired locale “features a row of town houses, boutique shops, a central plaza, and a swimmable canal along its west flank,” according to Activision.

The other maps are for some of MW2’s other modes, including Mercado and Penthouse for Gunfight, and Mawizeh Marshlands and Ahkdar Village for large-scale modes like Ground War. An additional core six-vs-six map, Vondel Waterfront, will come mid-season.

What good is a new map without a new gun to level up with? Season four is getting several new guns, including the Tempus Razorback assault rifle, ISO 45 SMG, Tonfa melee weapon, and a shotgun coming mid-season.

The first two guns can be unlocked in the season four battle pass, but the Tonfa melee weapon will be unlockable in an in-season event called Assault on Vondel, which features the season’s new operator, Nikto, returning from Modern Warfare 2019. Season four will add a total of five new operators.

The new season also includes a new season of ranked play in both MW2 and Warzone 2, new rewards to earn, and a new Raid episode coming in the mid-season update, likely to hit sometime in July.

Related: How to fix error code 112 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Season four of MW2 and Warzone is due to launch next week on June 14.

About the author