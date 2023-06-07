How to fix error code 112 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

When it’s time to game with the squad in Call of Duty, there’s nothing that puts the damper on the mood quite like an annoying error code.

One of the more prevalent error codes in CoD recently is error code 112, and it will completely prevent you from playing multiplayer games. And that’s just no fun for anybody, whether you’re trying to enjoy Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, Warzone 2, or even DMZ.

Here’s everything to know about the pesky error code 112 in MW2.

What is error code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2?

This nasty error code will pop up occasionally and prevent you from playing your multiplayer matches in MW2 or some battle royale games in Warzone 2.

Related: How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Basically, error code 112 pops up when there’s some sort of network connectivity issue. This means there’s been some kind of hiccup somewhere between your console or PC connecting to CoD’s servers and it’s preventing you from properly connecting to play the game. This is obviously a problem, but there are some fixes you can attempt.

How to fix error code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2

Error codes suck. Image via Activision

There are a number of things you can do on your end to try and fix the issue. But if you can’t, don’t feel too bad. This kind of thing is meant for game designers and engineers working on the billion-dollar franchise.

Related: Best one-shot sniper loadouts in Warzone 2

Odds are there are just currently some server hiccups for Call of Duty, but if not, here’s what you can do:

Restart your game. It seems simple, but a lot of issues are fixed with a quick restart. If the error persists, there’s likely a bigger problem at hand, but this is always the first step you should take.

Check on the server status for MW2 and Warzone 2. The next step is to check on the online services page for CoD on Activision’s website. If there’s a current big problem plaguing the servers, it will be marked here.

Reset your internet connection. If there’s nothing currently wrong with the servers (you can also check social media like Twitter to see if other players are currently experiencing problems), then the problem might be on your end. Reset your internet connection and cycle your modem, and you could fix whatever was ailing it.

Be patient and hope for a fix. If the servers are hiccuping, it’s likely largely out of your hands and all you can do is wait for whatever the problem is to subside. It’s frustrating, but this is the state of gaming when it comes to always-online titles. Sometimes, they’re not so always-online and you have to deal with the repercussions.



The most likely solution for this kind of error is the final one above, sadly. CoD’s servers have been known to be quite inconsistent in MW2 and Warzone 2, so make sure to report the problem to Activision’s support teams and let them know about the problems you’re experiencing.

About the author