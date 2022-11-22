How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has reinvigorated the franchise with its crisp gameplay and overall enjoyable maps and weapons. The title is back, but unfortunately so are the glitches.

The Call of Duty franchise isn’t known for its flawless gameplay. It’s definitely come with a collection of glitchy baggage before, and it has once more; there’s a new glitch in town. It’s taking names and cashing cheques, it’s making players wish the game was never made, and in essence is just really annoying to deal with.

The Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2 is here to stay by the look of it, and it’s not a happy camper.

How do I fix the ‘Travis-Rilea’ error in Modern Warfare 2?

The Travis-Rilea error appears when the network connection fails. It’ll be due to either your internet connection or because of the Call of Duty servers.

Firstly, restart your PC or console. This is one of the first fixes people always recommend and it works for a lot of different glitches and bugs. If this doesn’t work, restart your router. This should get your internet connection back in working condition, just in case your router has started slacking off.

The next way to fix it is by messing around with your internet settings. For instance, changing from ethernet to wifi might be the fix you’re looking for. Then change it back after a few hours or however long you’re willing to wait.

Make sure you’re checking the Infinity Ward social media pages to see if there are any server updates or posts about it having issues.

It also might not be the fault of Infinity Ward. Check the statuses of Battle.net, Epic Games, Steam, PSN, and Xbox to see if they’re having issues too.

These are currently the only fixes we have for the ‘Travis-Rilea’ error. The fixes are general approaches, but they tend to work, for at least a short period of time.

Hopefully, the CoD devs fix this error soon so we can get back to playing.