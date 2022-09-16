Are the Modern Warfare 2 beta servers down? Here’s how to check

Nothing’s worse than trying to hop online for some games of Call of Duty with the squad and finding out that there are server problems.

Online games are at the mercy of their servers, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different than any other game in 2022. When the servers take a hit and you can’t connect, you can’t play at all, and that means you might have to find something else to do until you can frag out with friends again.

If you’re running into server problems in MW2, there are a few things you can do and a few avenues you can check to find out if the servers are down, facing issues, or if the problem is something else entirely.

Here’s how to check if the MW2 servers are down and you have to change up your online multiplayer gaming plans.

Are the MW2 servers down?

Screengrab via Activision

To check on the status of all CoD game servers, head to Activision’s online services page. Here, you can see the status for every active CoD title, of which there are many, to see if they’re online, having issues, and for which platform.

You can also check the social media pages for several CoD channels. Infinity Ward is the main developer for MW2, so it might have updates on its Twitter page. The official Call of Duty Twitter page and even the Activision support page might have further information.

But the connection issues might be on your end instead. If you can’t find any concrete information about current server woes, try resetting your internet connection or tweaking with the internet settings on your console or PC.

On the first day of the MW2 beta on PlayStation, there are not any widespread server problems reported just yet.