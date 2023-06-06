DMZ Season 4: Release date, reset details, and more

DMZ gets refreshed with every Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 season. These updates tend to be large in size and feature drastic changes for all modes in MW2.

As well as shipping new cosmetics and blueprints, seasonal updates introduce new mechanics to DMZ. Changes of this caliber aim to make the Call of Duty extraction mode’s gameplay experience fresh again as new and returning players spend the first days of the patch exploring the newly-released content.

With season four approaching, fans are yet to receive official patch notes, but the developers have unveiled some planned changes.

What is coming to DMZ in season four?

The CoD developers have already tipped fans off to several big changes coming to DMZ when the next major season arrives. These new features and gameplay tweaks include (but are not limited to):

A reset similar to season two.

New Mission sets and the new “REDACTED.”

Faction Mission progress will be reset.

Contraband, mission, and key inventories will be reset.

Insured Weapon slots will be reset, and there will be new ways to unlock them.

While lots of in-game elements will be affected by the reset this time around, earned rewards like Blueprints, skins, and calling cards won’t be affected.

When will DMZ season four release?

DMZ season four is expected to arrive on June 14, 2023. Infinity Ward and Activision haven’t mentioned an official release date yet, but the season three battle pass countdown in the game menus ends on the expected release date.

When the patch drops, DMZ and Warzone players can expect even more changes since the full patch notes will be filled with all the finer details, even including bug fixes.

