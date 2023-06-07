DMZ season 4 introduces new forward operating base, urgent missions, and dynamic fog

Call of Duty DMZ players are celebrating the recent reveal of Modern Warfare 2‘s fourth season, which will be bringing a whole slew of new content and updates just in time for the summer.

Whether you’re getting ready to jump into the battle in multiplayer or diving into the fray with Warzone, there are some new things to explore when the season begins on Wednesday, June 14. DMZ players are also getting a ton of new changes to their experience, including some new updates that should help with gaining more gear for your next raid.

For example, a new forward operating base has been introduced to act as a centralized hub for all communications and operator upgrades within the game mode. This menu gives players the chance to complete specific missions to earn new goodies, including stash size increases, a weapons locker with insured and contraband weapons, bounty boards with exfil, bartering recipes, buy station discounts, and the new Urgent Missions station.

Urgent Missions are a new type of task that is much quicker to complete than a regular faction request, and they are a great and easy way to earn faction reputation to unlock more story missions. Completed Urgent Missions give out a tracked reputation with factions, unlock insured slots, the out-of-game wallet, and other stashes.

Additionally, there will be a new faction introduced at the start of season four, with a new boss, a new vehicle, and new weapon case rewards that are currently redacted.

Lastly, DMZ will be introducing a new weather system called dynamic fog, which can become extremely dense and force players to reevaluate their own strategies in terms of long-range weaponry, vehicular usage, and forms of engagement.

Players should prepare for all instances and situations with this upcoming update when it drops on June 14.

