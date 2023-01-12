Getting up close and personal with the enemy in Call of Duty can be very scary. Why do that, though, when you can just pick them off from afar with a powerful .50 Caliber sniper rifle?

The Victus XMR was added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of its first season, and it’s a decent choice for a solid sniper rifle in the game, especially when considering the massive sightlines and distances players fight at on Al Mazrah.

The Victus is described in-game as a “hard-hitting, bolt-action” sniper that fires .50 Cal ammunition. “Its tungsten sabot-tipped bullets are fast and powerful, but require precise shots over long distances.”

Here’s the best way to load up your Victus XMR for success in Warzone 2.

Best Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive Damage Range: +0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.50 Cal Explosive Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in

Bruen Q900 Grip

Why this is the best Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2

For snipers in battle royale, it’s all about damage and range, and these attachments will nearly max out the meters for both of these attributes. The .50 Cal Explosive ammo is also really great for dealing damage to vehicles, of which there are a ton in BR.

The Victus is pretty slow and clunky, however, so make sure to pair it up with your favorite submachine gun so you’re not hindered too much. A Lachmann Sub or Vaznev-9K are great choices to run with this powerful long-range killer.

Best perk package for Victus XMR in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Scout (Scavenger and Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost)

Of the perk packages currently available in Warzone 2, Scout is your best bet if you plan on using it as primarily a sniper loadout. Ghost and Focus are the most sniper-centric perks in the game and this setup is built for long-range killing.

Best equipment for Victus XMR in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Heartbeat Sensor

Lethal: Throwing Knife or Claymore

When it comes to equipment in a sniper loadout, it depends on your playstyle. For those who like to run and gun and use a sniper as long-range support, then a stun and throwing knife are a great choice. But if you like to post up in a window, then the heartbeat sensor and claymore can’t really be beaten.