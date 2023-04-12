DMZ Cartel Investigation: How to find Large Contraband Packages

DMZ’s season three introduced the new [REDACTED] faction, which continues to keep its name a secret for the time being. The initial missions for this faction touch on several new aspects of the game that launched alongside season three, including Workbenches, new backpacks, the new Secure Supplies contract, and a whole new presence.

The Cartel has set foot on Al Mazrah, and the new faction seems to be going just against them. One of its first missions, Cartel Investigation, asks players to eliminate Cartel soldiers and secure two Large Contraband Packages. This less-than-legal drop is hidden somewhere along the Cartel-occupied territory, and you’ll need to extract two of them to complete this mission.

Here’s where you can find the Cartel, extract two Large Contraband Packages, and wrap up the Cartel Investigation faction mission for good.

Where to find the Cartel in Al Mazrah and kill five Cartel soldiers

The mission description gives you a hint of where to go: you can easily find Cartel soldiers in Hafid Port, and the “find the Cartel” objective will complete once you set foot in the area. Once you’re in Hafid Port, take down five enemies and you should progress these parts of the quest.

These two objectives, however, are the easy part of the Cartel Investigation mission. You’ll need to find and extract two Large Contraband Packages, which are located somewhere in Hafid Port.

Where to find Large Contraband Packages for the Cartel Investigation mission

The Large Contraband Packages are scattered over the Hafid Port area. They’re hard to find and easy to miss, so keep your eyes peeled for them. As their name suggests, they look like large packages, about the size of a car battery (in-game).

These elusive contraband packages can seemingly be everywhere in Hafid Port, but content creator Guiding Light indicated the office buildings near the water supply pipes. We found a Large Contraband Package in the building closest to the water vats, which seems to be a good location to look for them.

The office-like areas seem to be a better bet for finding the two Large Contraband Packages you’ll need. That said, there is a randomness to finding them, so you may have to search in various locations across multiple runs.

Look for Large Contraband Packages in office supplies and warehouses, but keep in mind other players may have taken them from the location if you’re late to the punch. You’ll need to extract two of those, so you may need more than one trip to Hafid Port to wrap up the Cartel Investigation mission. Luckily for players, though, they can do this last objective across multiple deployments.