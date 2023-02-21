Where to find the Al Bagra Fortress dead drop in DMZ

Dead Drop locations in Warzone 2 DMZ are spots where players can store items and convert their belongings and currency into XP. Along Al Mazrah and Ashika, there are several Dead Drop locations in most regions of both respective maps, usually identified by a large garbage can with a white outline.

Some Dead Drop locations are not only practical spots for players but also the subject of several missions. The Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop location is necessary to complete the newly introduced Train Tracks mission in DMZ. For this mission, players will need to loot nine tracking devices found around the Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop.

If you are looking to complete Train Tracks, or simply to dispose of your loot, here’s where to find the Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop location in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Al Bagra Fortress is a large island off the southernmost coast of Al Mazrah. Players can either fly, swim, or cross the bridge from the mainland to enter the fortress. Players should note that the Al Bagra Fortress is heavily guarded by hostile NPCs, so players should look to gear up for a fight before entering the island.

The Dead Drop location within the Al Bagra Fortress is to the southeast of the island. The exact positioning of the fortress is pictured below. The dumpster will be positioned between two buildings, identified by a white outline, graffiti, and an interactable prompt that appears whenever approached by players.

Image via Activision Blizzard

If you are locating the Al Bagra Dead Drop to complete the Train Tracks mission, players will need to deposit their nine tracking devices into the Dead Drop. These tracking devices will drop off enemy NPCs across the Al Bagra Fortress. As there are plenty of enemies in the fortress, this task should be easily accomplished.