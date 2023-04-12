How to find and kill Cartel Soldiers in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 dropped its third major update, bringing tons of changes to the popular DMZ game mode. Along with new faction missions, the Barter system, and several new exfil options, Activision also introduced players to a new enemy, Cartel soldiers.

Similar to Al Qatala or Shadow Company soldiers, Cartel soldiers are basic hostile NPCs that players will encounter around Al Mazrah. These new AI enemies have several new and revised missions that revolve around eliminating them. Whether Non Discriminatory or Cartel Investigation, there are plenty of new missions which require players to find and confront Cartel soldiers.

As Al Qatala still makes up the overwhelming majority of hostile NPCs on Al Mazrah, finding Cartel soldiers can be fairly difficult. If you are looking to kill Cartel soldiers in Warzone 2 DMZ, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Cartel Soldiers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Cartel soldiers are a new type of hostile NPC added in with Warzone 2 season three. These Cartel soldiers are only found on Al Mazrah and spawn where Shadow Company soldiers used to take up residence.

The best place to find large groupings of Cartel soldiers can be found in the southwestern portion of Al Mazrah, near the Hafid Port. Cartel soldiers can most often be found around the docks and ships near the port.

Image via Activision

Outside of this location, bands of Cartel soldiers can be found wandering throughout Al Mazrah. Thankfully, this new faction of hostile NPCs are easy enough to take out in small groups, though players should ensure they are well-armed and equipped with help before venturing into higher density areas.

With the addition of Cartel soldiers, there are now no Shadow Company soldiers left on Al Mazrah. For missions such as Non Discriminatory, players will need to find and eliminate Cartel members.