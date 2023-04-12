How to get Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ

Getting out of the area of operations (AO) is paramount in DMZ, and season three added even more ways to get out of a dicey situation.

Players who have enough cash on hand ($50,000) can call for a private exfil, which will lead them to an unused landing zone. If you don’t want to shell out a ton of cash or exfiltrate through the Exfil points marked on your map (or through a Hostage Rescue chopper), there’s another way: You can also use a heavy chopper of their own to escape an incursion, without the need to call for one at an extraction point.

Related: How to customize contraband weapons at the Workbench in DMZ

That chopper doesn’t come with fuel, though, and you’ll need to put something in its tank to get it off the ground. You can’t just bring your average fuel can to it, either: extracting in the new chopper requires some Heavy Chopper Fuel, which is available in a handful of places in DMZ. Here’s where you can find it.

Where to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ

Finding Heavy Chopper Fuel isn’t necessarily a simple task. The official season three DMZ blog post says players “must find its special fuel around the airport in order to get it in the sky,” which helps narrow down its location. With some luck, players can also find a gallon of Heavy Chopper Fuel in the cargo train.

Screengrab via Activision

Finding Heavy Chopper Fuel comes with its share of risk. The train has become a prime target in season three due to the built-in safe and weapon case, and it’s possible the Heavy Chopper Fuel won’t always spawn there—and it’s also possible a squad beat you to the punch and grabbed the gas before you hopped in.

Scavenging fuel in the airport also comes with its drawbacks. The airport is a remote location in the far southeast of Al Mazrah, which may make it difficult to get to depending on where you spawn. The area is also sprawling with enemy soldiers (and potentially other players), so it’s not an area you can just walk into.

Related: All new plate carriers in DMZ season 3

After picking up the Heavy Chopper Fuel, look for the Heavy Chopper on your map. It should be around Hafid Port, which can be a highly trafficked area. From there, just fly to any out-of-bounds area on the map to successfully exfiltrate the AO instead of blowing up.

Lastly, you can also loot the Heavy Chopper Fuel from other players you have downed. Finding this in one of your enemies’ backpacks means you just opened up a new way out of Al Mazrah, and you might as well take it.