Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three is finally here, with Activision releasing tons of new content for the popular DMZ game mode. From new factions to new mechanics, such as the Barter system, there is plenty for players to do in this recent update, including the Flight Risk mission.

Flight Risk is one of the new missions for players to complete. It requires players to find the re-introduced Heavy Chopper, refuel the vehicle, and use it to exfil out of the map.

Given that Flight Risk requires players to find, collect, and use several new items on Al Mazrah, many players have understandably not known where to go or what to do. If you are trying to complete Flight Risk in Warzone 2 DMZ, here is what you need to do.

How to complete the Flight Risk mission in DMZ

Where to find the Heavy Chopper and Heavy Chopper fuel in Warzone 2 DMZ

The first two steps of Flight Risk in Warzone 2 DMZ require players to find Heavy Chopper fuel and the Heavy Chopper itself. Since you need the fuel to operate the helicopter, it would be best for players to attain the fuel before locating the Heavy Chopper.

There are various different potential spawn locations for Heavy Chopper fuel in DMZ. If players search around the Al Malik Airport, they should eventually run into some Heavy Chopper fuel.

Image via Activision

For a more guaranteed method, players can also jump onto the Cargo Train which travels around Al Mazrah. In one of the train’s carts, players are usually more likely to find Heavy Chopper fuel here. Players should be wary, however, as the Cargo Train has become a significant target for other players due to the sheer amount of loot located inside.

Once you have acquired the helicopter fuel, it’s time to find the Heavy Chopper. Usually, the Heavy Chopper will be located somewhere around Hafid Port, on the southwestern side of Al Mazrah. Players will be assisted by a large icon on the map that shows the location of the Heavy Chopper.

How to exfil using the Heavy Chopper in DMZ

Normally, players in Warzone 2 DMZ could exfil by going to a large, public icon on the map and opting to leave their current lobby. As players may expect, this lead to large amounts of players camping out at exfil spots in order to catch unsuspecting players off-guard.

Since the release of DMZ season three, Activision has introduced two new exfil methods. To complete Flight Risk, players will need to board and use the Heavy Chopper to exfil after it has been fueled. This is a fairly simple task, as players only need to fly to any out-of-bounds area on the map to exfil.