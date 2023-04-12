How to get private exfils in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released its third season on April 12, 2023, bringing a slew of new content to the popular DMZ game mode. In DMZ, players regularly need to exfil, or extract, themselves from the map either to complete a mission or leave their current lobby.

Normally, exfil sites are predetermined areas on the map marked by the icon on a blue person running. Since these site locations are public, players often camp out around these areas to catch and eliminate unsuspecting players trying to exfil.

To combat this problem, one of the major additions to Warzone 2 DMZ in season three is the private exfil. As the name suggests, this is an exfil for only a player or party that does not appear publicly on the map. Since extraction is such a vital part of the DMZ game mode, many players have quickly jumped on the various new forms of extraction.

If you are trying to get a private exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ but do not know how, this is what you need to do.

How to do a private exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ

To get a private exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ, players will simply need to go to any Buy Station on either Ashika Island or Al Mazrah and purchase the private exfil option. After buying a private exfil, the marked location will appear on your map.

Unlike normal extraction points, this exfil location will only appear on your map, as well as your squad mates if you have any. These private exfil points will spawn at inactive extraction spots that are usually in the rotation. This by no means stops players from camping out at these exfil locations but drastically reduces the chances that you will run into any campers.

Alongside this, Activision has also re-introduced the Heavy Chopper, which similarly acts as another potential exfil option, though this method requires significantly more materials.