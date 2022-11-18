How to exfil in DMZ

Getting into DMZ can be tricky and finding the resources to survive in the area can be tough. But getting out of it is no walk in the park either. The new Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise has players scavenging their way through Al Mazrah, gathering an assortment of items—including an exclusive weapon—and getting out with their loot.

Exfiltrating in DMZ can be trickier than it seems, however, since it’s not just a matter of outlasting enemies. There are only a handful of locations on each map, and if you’re not close to them, you may end up having a long trek ahead of you. And that’s before taking into account the radiation that will engulf the map if you take too long to get out.

Here’s how you can get out safely in DMZ and carry all your hard-earned loot back to base.

How to extract in DMZ

To exfil in DMZ, you’ll need to go to specific points marked on your Tac-Map. The exfil points will be marked by an icon that looks like a blue person going through a door, and only a handful of exfil points will be active at once. There is “a finite number of exfil points” in DMZ, according to Activision, and if players use all of them, a final location will appear.

Screengrab via Activision

If you’re leaving before the radiation expands, you can head to any of the marked Exfil points (highlighted by green smoke) at any time and interact with it to request extraction. This will cause a heavy chopper to fly to your location after a while, though it will also attract attention to your position. AI combatants will likely show up, and the heavy chopper can also be a telltale sign for players that there is movement in the area.

After the chopper lands, you’ll have a little over 30 seconds to get to the chopper and make your way out of Al Mazrah. Enter through the ramp on the back and stand inside it to leave Al Mazrah and come back with your loot. Extracting will allow you to take most of what you had with you, including contraband weapons. Bringing a contraband weapon with you will unlock the base version of it as an insured slot and across different modes. All cash on your person once you leave will be converted into XP, giving you 10 percent of your earnings as experience.

Screengrab via Activision

At the end of a DMZ match, there will only be one exfil point available, and the remaining players will have to fight for it. If you’re lucky enough to get to it uncontested and without getting hit by the radiation, you can make a quick getaway by just getting to the point. Every other squad still in the fight will have the same strategy, though, so prepare for a fight.