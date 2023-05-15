DMZ Brothers in Arms mission: How to kill the Sniper and Rhinoceros

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three added the Koschei Complex, a secret underground bunker beneath Al Mazrah. Within this bunker, you’ll find many enemies, lots of loot, and some bosses to defeat. Two of these bosses are the Sniper and Rhinoceros, who you must to defeat if you wish to complete the Brothers in Arms mission in DMZ.

How to kill the Sniper and Rhinoceros in DMZ Brothers in Arms mission

In order to complete the Redacted Faction’s Tier Four mission, Brothers in Arms, you’ll need to complete the following objectives:

Enter the Factory Wing of the bunker

Kill the Rhinoceros in the same deployment

Kill the Sniper in the same deployment

First, you’ll need to make your way to the Koschei Complex, an underground bunker beneath Al Mazrah. There are two entrances to this facility, one is found in the parking lot of Rohan Oil, you’ll want to follow the train tracks and look for a crack in the wall. The next entrance is in another crack in a wall beneath the bridge northeast of Taraq Village.

To enter the Factory Wing of the Koschei Complex you’ll need an Admin Key. This item is found in the Chemical Room of the complex and only two spawn per lobby, so you’ll want to be quick. Once you have the key, you’ll just need to head to the northern section of the Chemical Room to enter the Factory Wing.

For the second objective required to complete the Brothers in Arms DMZ mission, you’ll need to kill the Rhinoceros located in the largest central room of the Factory Wing in the Koschei Complex. You can easily identify the enemy by the green laser emanating from his weapon. We’d recommend rushing the Rhinoceros down and attacking him with close-range weapons with your party.

Once defeated, a door will be opened in the northwest section of the Factory Wing which will allow you to fight the Sniper.

The Sniper can be found by heading to the northwest section of the Factory Wing, you’ll want to look for a previously locked door that has a green light above it. You’ll need to defuse a few trip-wire traps and crawl under some laser traps to reach the Sniper. After reaching the top, you should see a notification that the Sniper has spawned.

Be sure to take out all of the armored enemies that spawn to avoid being overwhelmed and, similar to the Rhinoceros, we’d recommend getting up close and personal with the Sniper to take him down.

Once you’ve defeated the Sniper you’ll receive a Secure Room Key which can be used to get the Weapon Case in the Koschei Complex.

