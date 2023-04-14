How to find and kill the Pyro Commander in DMZ

One of the newest bosses to be added to Modern Warfare 2‘s DMZ game mode is a fiery soldier called the Pyro Commander, and is a new target for many players who are trying to complete a Redacted tier-three mission titled Friendly Fire.

This tough boss can be a nightmare to battle, especially with indoor settings where he can use his Riot Shield and fire shotgun to its highest potential. He is also joined by a squad of Pyro guards who are armored up and armed with powerful weapons of their own. Ultimately, he should provide a great challenge for a solo or squad hunting for better loot during their adventures.

Where to find the Pyro Commander in DMZ

Unfortunately, like most bosses in the game, the Pyro Commander is a random spawn that appears inside a Stronghold situated around the map. As a result, the best way to check for his location is by either riding around in a fast vehicle like an ATV, or flying around with a helicopter, and waiting to see if the warning sign appears on your screen saying that the Pyro is nearby.

It’s also recommended that you bring a ton of different keys or a Skeleton key in order to access the building that he is in, so that there’s no chance that you’ll be locked out and unable to complete the mission.

How to kill the Pyro Commander in DMZ

Once you make your way inside the building, be careful of randomly placed explosive barrels that can easily light up an entire team. The Pyro Commander will usually be walking around with his shield out in front as he fires off explosive rounds at you and your teammates. He is a pretty deadly adversary, and can drop a fully-armored player in a few shots.

The best way to take down the Pyro Commander is by flanking him so that while he is busy firing on one player, the others run behind him and catch him off-guard. This way, all the damage can be focused onto his head in order to break his armor quickly and efficiently.

You’ll also want to keep some forms of fire weaponry on you, including molotovs, so that you can complete the second part of the mission. To complete Friendly Fire, players must also take out three Pyro guards with fire, and a collection of molotovs should make quick work once you break their armor.