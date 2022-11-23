In Call of Duty Warzone 2, players will come across various new elements which include strongholds, black sites, and even a new gulag system. These areas are swarming with AI combatants as well as enemy operators, and you need to win against them to enter the stronghold.

In The Al Mazrah map, there are over 70 potential sites where strongholds could be at the start of every match. These areas are randomized, and you need to check on the Tac map for green-colored castle icons to find a stronghold.

Strongholds function differently in Warzone 2 and DMZ, and players must understand how to infiltrate them to stay ahead of opponents. In battle royale, players will spot three strongholds after the first circle collapses. Check your map to see their locations, and you can head to it right away to start fighting. As for DMZ, you’ll see several strongholds popping up on the map from the start of the game. You must, however. find a stronghold key to access these buildings.

Here’s everything players need to know about strongholds in Warzone 2.

How to win at strongholds in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

In Warzone 2, strongholds are the best spots to visit if you want your loadout and a few easy eliminations in the process. These areas are highly contested, and you are bound to find top-tier loot. To win at strongholds, players need to be tactical and decisive. Choose the stronghold which is farthest away to play it safe, and if you want eliminations, visit the one that’s most likely to have opponents.

Once the stronghold gets activated, players get a pop-up notification on their screen. After clearing the AI onslaught, you’ll face the other enemies trying to gain access to the stronghold. Remember, the first team who infiltrates the stronghold must defuse the bomb. The bomb defuse is only available for a few minutes, and it’s best to kill all enemies before you attempt a defuse. Follow the wire cutter icon to figure out the bomb’s location.

After defusing the bomb, players will get various rewards, including black site keys, armor plates, backpacks, field upgrades, and more. You’ll also get to access your loadout from the same spot, and this is one of the best methods to get custom weapons. Getting a loadout via the stronghold gets you both guns, instead of just buying a Primary weapon from the shop (buy stations). Completing strongholds also gives a temporary UAV, which is used to scan the area around.

Black Sites are only for battle royale, and this can be accessed when you get a black site key. Black sites are represented with a skull icon on the tac map. Clear a stronghold, get the key, and head for the black site.

Here you’ll face a juggernaut boss and tougher AI. Completing a black site rewards players with a permanent weapon blueprint. Along with this, you’ll get several legendary items. Completing strongholds and black sites are not mandatory, but it’s the best method to follow if you want custom weapons early.