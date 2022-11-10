How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2

The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.

In Warzone 2, for example, there are new areas on the new map of Al Mazrah that are fortified by AI that will gun any players on sight. One such place is called a Black Site, which is well-guarded by a healthy amount of non-human combatants.

If you’re successful in blasting your way through the swarm, a whole slew of goodies awaits you and your squad, including a permanent weapon blueprint to add to your loadouts. The only way to gain access to these Black Sites, however, is by grabbing yourself a Black Site key. Here is the only way to earn yourself this elusive key in Warzone 2.

Getting a Black Site key, explained

To secure a Black Site key, players must make their way to one of the many Strongholds on the map. Like the Black Sites, a Stronghold is a base filled with AI opponents that will activate during a game of Warzone 2, although the enemies found here aren’t as strong as AI found at Black Sites. To capture and take down a Stronghold, players must wipe the base of any AI enemies and disarm a bomb held inside.

The first team to clear the area and disarm the bomb will be given a custom loadout box, rare loot, and a Black Site key. The team can then use this key to access a Black Site, which will be an even more dangerous version of a Stronghold with stronger enemies. But the rewards for clearing out the base are plentiful: clearing a Black Site for the first time will give the entire squad a permanent weapon blueprint to add to their weapons, on top of other goodies.

These Strongholds and Black Sites will be highly contested by multiple players in a lobby, which means that soldiers will need to fight off both humans and AI alike to succeed.