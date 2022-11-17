How to inspect your weapon in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 has dropped and players are flocking to servers to test out all the new features the Activision developers have to offer.

There are changes to maps, load-outs, weapons, and a whole lot more, meaning it can be quite overwhelming learning so many new things.

Don’t stress though, there are binds and features that have made their way over to the newest installment and are parts of Call of Duty that we all know and love.

Warzone 2 has introduced new skins and cosmetics that players can collect. The Call of Duty franchise has always implemented cosmetics in one way or another into their titles, and Warzone 2 is no exception.

How do I inspect my weapon in Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

Inspecting your weapon is of course back. The last thing you want as a skin collector is to not be able to see the weapon in all its glory.

To inspect your weapon all you have to do is this:

If you’re using a PC and keyboard, tap the “I” key to show off your weapon

If you’re using a console and controller, hold down the left button on the D-pad

Inspecting your weapon has been around since the dawn of time, it’d be a crime to not have it implemented into a new AAA title with a ton of different cosmetics.

Games that feature a battle-pass system and a store would be making a huge mistake if they didn’t let players inspect their weapons as there’d be less incentive to buy skins. It’s as simple as that. You’ll be able to spend all your hours looking at your weapons and not helping your Warzone 2 team now—the guns are so shiny, after all.

The wins will come easy if you hide and look at your weapons the whole time. Just make sure you get at least one kill so your teammates don’t flame you.