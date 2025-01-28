How to get the Staff of Ice in The Tomb in BO6 Zombies

Many Call of Duty Zombies fans look back fondly on the Black Ops 2 map Origins as one of the best in the series.

Recommended Videos

The Wonder Weapon from that map, the Staff of Ice, has returned in Black Ops 6 season two’s new map, The Tomb. But it’s not exactly going to be handed over to you without some work beforehand, so we’ve got you covered on what you need to do to get the classic Wonder Weapon.

Read on below for how to craft the Ice Staff in BO6 Zombies map, The Tomb.

How to get the Ice Staff in The Tomb BO6 Zombies

It’s back, baby. Image via Activision

Here are the steps required to get the Staff of Ice in BO6 Zombies map The Tomb:

Enter the Door to Nowhere

Kill a Shock Mimic and pick up the Monocle

Solve the Bull mural puzzle

Solve the Hunter mural puzzle

Take the parts to the Dark Aether Nexus to craft the Staff of Ice

Now, let’s run through how to get it done.

Enter the door to nowhere

It’s beautiful, but deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step in The Tomb is to enter the door to nowhere, so play a few rounds of slaying zombies as you advance through the doors that require Essence to open. The door to nowhere will then take you to the Dark Aether Nexus, a mystical-looking area that is beautiful to behold.

Kill a Shock Mimic to get the Monocle

Shocking. Image via Activision

Once you make it to the Dark Aether Nexus, a Shock Mimic will spawn in a subsequent round. It’s like the Mimic you remember from MW3 Zombies, except a lot more electric. Keep your distance and fire it down to kill it so it will drop the first item you need, the Monocle. Pick it up and get ready to head back to the overworld, but you may want to Pack-a-Punch a weapon while in the Dark Aether Nexus.

Solve the Bull mural puzzle

Here’s where to find the Bull mural. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s the solution to the puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shoot ’em down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once ready, make your way to the Tombs area of the map, which is marked on the minimap above. Here, you will find a mural or cave painting of a bull. You will find several purple lanterns in the surrounding area on the northern/left-hand side of the map.

Shoot down every purple lantern you find. Once you’ve done so, a purple lantern will spawn in the room with the bull mural and light-up symbols on the wall. The symbols in the second image of the gallery above are similar to Roman numerals.

You must shoot these symbols in the order of the numbers that appear (I = 1, II = 2, III = 3, IV = 4, etc) in order to finish this step in the quest. When done correctly, a purple orb will spawn and begin to raise hell by spawning several enemies in the area.

Once you kill every enemy that spawns, the orb will move and spawn more enemies. Kill all the enemies that appear, including Elite Zombies like the Amalgam or Doppelghast, repeatedly until the orb disappears and the part you need appears by the mural. Pick it up and head to the next area.

Solve the Hunter mural puzzle

It’s by Deadshot Daiquiri. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shoot ’em again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now head to the opposite area of the map, called the Neolithic Catacombs. It’s marked on the map above, on a wall nearby Deadshot Daiquiri and a workbench.

It’s time to shoot purple lanterns again. There are several on this side of the map, and once all of them are shot (including one that can appear in the Subterranean Temple to the east side of the map), the lantern will appear in the same room as the Hunter mural.

Slide over to the second image in the gallery above to see the solution for the Hunter puzzle, where you must shoot them in numerical order again, this time with 10 symbols to shoot. Shoot all 10 symbols correctly, and the purple orb will spawn again like it did at the Bull mural. You must repeat the process of killing all the zombies that spawn. Once complete, the part will spawn on the Hunter mural, and you’ll be ready to begin crafting.

Craft the Staff of Ice

Once you have the Monocle and the parts from both the Bull mural and Hunter mural, return to the Dark Aether Nexus to interact with a ruin at the top of a mound near the Pack-a-Punch machine that has a circular hole in it. Be ready, though, because once done, a ton more zombies will spawn again and you will have to defend the area.

Congrats, and enjoy the Ice Staff in BO6.But now, the real fun begins because it’s time to upgrade the Staff of Ice, another hurdle you’ll have to work through.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy