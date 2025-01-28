How to complete the Bull mural in The Tomb in BO6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies newest map, The Tomb, features the return of the Ice Staff Wonder Weapon from Black Ops 2, but you need to do some work to get it.

The Tomb features an underground mine filled with secrets, and of course, a lot of zombies. The Staff of Ice is one of these secrets, along with a Dark Aether Nexus, and the continuation of the BO6 Zombies storyline.

In order to get the Ice Staff, you will need to finish a couple of puzzles featured within old cave murals found within the underground areas of the tomb. One involves a mural of a bull, and we have the information needed to finish that step within the quest to get the Wonder Weapon.

The Tomb Bull mural guide in BO6 Zombies

Head here after you Pack-a-Punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bull mural puzzle is related to the quest for picking up the Staff of Ice, or Ice Staff, Wonder Weapon. It rewards you with one of the three parts needed to assemble the Staff.

The Bull mural is found in the Tombs section of the map, which can be seen in the map above. It is in the first area that you enter when you remove the left-hand side door into The Tomb from the outside spawn area, or the Northern entrance. Make sure to Pack-a-Punch your gun after heading into the “doorway to nowhere” that leads to the Dark Aether Nexus where the PAP machine is.

The first step after Pack-a-Punching is to kill a Shock Mimic, which will spawn at the beginning of one of the next few rounds. Kill it and it will drop a Monocle that you must pick up for the next parts of the quest.

For this next step involving the Bull mural, head to the area marked above. Several purple lanterns will be hanging around the room and this side of the map. Shoot all the purple lanterns and eventually one will appear above the mural and light up the symbols as seen in the image below.

Shoot them in order before moving on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the symbols on the left-hand bull mural begin to glow, you need to shoot them. The symbols are similar to Roman numerals, so you have to shoot them in order from one to eight. Once done, a purple ball will spawn and explode, spawning several Zombies and Special Zombies, so kill them all and it will repeat the process again.

The purple ball will travel and spawn more Special, Armored, and Elite Zombies like a Doppelghast and Amalgam. Kill all the Zombies and it will travel and spawn more enemies again. In total, this must be done four times to finish this part of the quest, so be ready for a battle.

It can be tricky considering the area gets covered in purple flames as the fight progresses, so be sure to keep on the move and shoot the Elite Zombies as they spawn, while also taking down the Armored Zombies and regular ones to keep your Essence stocked up so you can continue refilling your ammo in the fight that can be lengthy depending on your party size.

Get ready to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once completed and you have survived the onslaught of several Elite Zombies (make sure to bring Pack-a-Punched guns), you will have finished this part of the quest and can move on to the other murals. The Ice Staff can be upgraded and you can do a lot of fun things with it, especially in the Dark Aether Nexus, so get ready to experiment and have some fun.

Next up, you can either finish the quest by getting the Ice Staff, or head to the Bull mural next to continue your journey to get all of its parts.

