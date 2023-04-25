How to complete the Excavation mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three introduced tons of new changes to DMZ, including Redacted, an entirely new faction with various challenging missions. Excavation is a tier three mission for the Redacted faction, requiring players to find a well-hidden item and make deposits at three different locations across Al Mazrah.

Excavation is among the most challenging and time-consuming missions in Warzone 2, requiring players to journey across the expansive continent. If you’re one of the many players struggling to complete this mission, here’s what you should do.

How to find the Sniper Team’s Note

The Redacted mission Excavation has three major components players must complete in order. Below are the following objectives of the mission:

Locate the Sniper Team’s Notes

Acquire three tracking device from a Dead Drop location

Plant three tracking devices

Screengrab by Activision

The first task players must complete is finding the Sniper Team’s notes to kickstart the mission. This item will be found in the High Rise area of Al Mazrah City.

To find this note, players should take the zipline up the Al Mazrah City skyscraper and sprint to a nearby staircase. Underneath this staircase should be the Sniper Team’s Notes outlining further instructions for the mission.

Where to Find the Trackers in Warzone 2 Excavation mission

After acquiring the Sniper Team’s notes, players will attain three trackers at Al Bagra Fortress. The trackers can be found in a nearby Dead Drop location. The exact position on the tac map can be seen below.

Where to place the trackers in Excavation Mission Warzone 2

Next, players will need to place their three trackers in three separate locations. We found the first location to be back in Al Mazrah City in the parking lot. After venturing down two flights of stairs and players should eventually spot the plant location. Simply press the corresponding prompt to place the tracker.

Next, players will need to go to the Bridge between Al Mazrah City and Taraq Village. Players will go underneath this bridge and travel through the open rubble. The exact position of the plant zone will be marked by several graffiti markers.

Finally, the final plant location will be located in the Rohan Oil zone. Players will find an entirely new opened location within this region. Players are now able to venture underneath an overpass, crawl underneath a small garage opening, and plant their tracking beacon in the next room.