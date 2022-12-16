DMZ Key Locations Map: Where to use every key in Warzone DMZ

DMZ is unforgiving at the best of times, and sometimes you need a little helping hand to get your looting adventure starting on the right foot. Warzone 2’s Tarkov-style DMZ mode tosses players into a dangerous battlefield, where your loot can be held onto as long as you don’t make any severe mistakes.

If you like looting, and building up your inventory, this is the game for you. But, in DMZ there are buildings that require certain keys to help you get the best loot possible.

There are almost countless places to explore, with keys needed to crack them open, and fortunately, you’ve found the answers.

Where do all the keys go in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode?

Location Key
Ahmed Grocery Store OfficeB5
Airport MaintenanceG5
Al Bagra BarrackG7
Al Bagra Fortress AntiquitiesG7
Al Bagra Munitions StoreroomF7
Al Bagra Officers QuartersG7
Al Safwa Stone Block OfficeC4
Algae Covered ToolboxF3
Bank of Adal 2nd / TS OfficeD7
B.C. ToolboxG5
Canal Apartment 10F3
Captain’s CacheE8
Caretaker’s HouseD7
Cavern Boat Dock ShackD6
Central Sa’ld Top Floor ApartmentC6
Central Zaya Meeting roomF5
Ch 7 Editorial DepartmentF2
Ch 7 Secure RecordsF2
Clock Repair ToolsF7
Crane Control RoomB3
Deckhand’s ToolboxE8
Groundskeeping BuildingE6
Far South Eastern Storage ClosetB5
Hafid Ship Bridge CacheB6
Hafid Ship First Mate CacheB6
Hydra Island ComputerE4
IHTAQ Warehouse Supply RoomC6
Kushaak Construction WarehouseB4
Longshoreman’s Duffel BagB6
Mawizeh Cell ShopF4
Mawizeh Slum Discarded CacheF4
Mountaintop Spotter ShackG5
North Canals Info BootF3
Old Lighthouse Citadel RoomE6
Police Academy Locker RoomG4
Police Academy Server Locker RoomG4
Power Substation ToolboxB4
Quarry Worker’s Lost ToolboxD7
Rohan Control Room LockerD3
Rohan Oil North Guard ShackD3
Rohan Oil South Guard ShackD3
Sawah Hotel Room 302/303D8
Scientist’s LockerF5
Special Forces DeaddropG2
South Al Bagra TF BedroomG7
South Bank ApartmentD6
South Zaya Scientists ApartmentD6
Taraq River Supply ShackE2
Taraq Smuggle OfficeE2
Traveler’s LuggageG6
Under Freeway East WarehouseG4
Weapons Repair KitD4
Yum Yum Burger Back RoomG3
Zaya Radar DomeF5
Now you’ve got all the locations, the next step is surviving long enough to collect it, use it, and carry all the DMZ loot you find out with you in your next lobby.