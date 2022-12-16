DMZ is unforgiving at the best of times, and sometimes you need a little helping hand to get your looting adventure starting on the right foot. Warzone 2’s Tarkov-style DMZ mode tosses players into a dangerous battlefield, where your loot can be held onto as long as you don’t make any severe mistakes.
If you like looting, and building up your inventory, this is the game for you. But, in DMZ there are buildings that require certain keys to help you get the best loot possible.
There are almost countless places to explore, with keys needed to crack them open, and fortunately, you’ve found the answers.
Where do all the keys go in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode?
Here’s a list of all the keys and their locations in Warzone 2 DMZ:
|Location
|Key
|Ahmed Grocery Store Office
|B5
|Airport Maintenance
|G5
|Al Bagra Barrack
|G7
|Al Bagra Fortress Antiquities
|G7
|Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom
|F7
|Al Bagra Officers Quarters
|G7
|Al Safwa Stone Block Office
|C4
|Algae Covered Toolbox
|F3
|Bank of Adal 2nd / TS Office
|D7
|B.C. Toolbox
|G5
|Canal Apartment 10
|F3
|Captain’s Cache
|E8
|Caretaker’s House
|D7
|Cavern Boat Dock Shack
|D6
|Central Sa’ld Top Floor Apartment
|C6
|Central Zaya Meeting room
|F5
|Ch 7 Editorial Department
|F2
|Ch 7 Secure Records
|F2
|Clock Repair Tools
|F7
|Crane Control Room
|B3
|Deckhand’s Toolbox
|E8
|Groundskeeping Building
|E6
|Far South Eastern Storage Closet
|B5
|Hafid Ship Bridge Cache
|B6
|Hafid Ship First Mate Cache
|B6
|Hydra Island Computer
|E4
|IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room
|C6
|Kushaak Construction Warehouse
|B4
|Longshoreman’s Duffel Bag
|B6
|Mawizeh Cell Shop
|F4
|Mawizeh Slum Discarded Cache
|F4
|Mountaintop Spotter Shack
|G5
|North Canals Info Boot
|F3
|Old Lighthouse Citadel Room
|E6
|Police Academy Locker Room
|G4
|Police Academy Server Locker Room
|G4
|Power Substation Toolbox
|B4
|Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox
|D7
|Rohan Control Room Locker
|D3
|Rohan Oil North Guard Shack
|D3
|Rohan Oil South Guard Shack
|D3
|Sawah Hotel Room 302/303
|D8
|Scientist’s Locker
|F5
|Special Forces Deaddrop
|G2
|South Al Bagra TF Bedroom
|G7
|South Bank Apartment
|D6
|South Zaya Scientists Apartment
|D6
|Taraq River Supply Shack
|E2
|Taraq Smuggle Office
|E2
|Traveler’s Luggage
|G6
|Under Freeway East Warehouse
|G4
|Weapons Repair Kit
|D4
|Yum Yum Burger Back Room
|G3
|Zaya Radar Dome
|F5
Now you’ve got all the locations, the next step is surviving long enough to collect it, use it, and carry all the DMZ loot you find out with you in your next lobby.