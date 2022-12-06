Where to use the Crane Control Room key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, while exploring the Al Mazrah map players will come across various buildings which are locked from the start. Some of these locations are classified as denied areas and require a specific key to unlock. Most often you will come across scores of powerful AI combatants guarding these areas. The Crane Control Room is one of the locked buildings on the Al Mazrah map, and this room can be unlocked with its corresponding key.

Keys can be acquired by completing missions, eliminating AI forces, completing HVT contracts, and in different loot caches. These keys usually have three uses, corresponding to a specific location on the map. You can visit these locations to unlock the respective buildings.

Players who have a key to unlock the Crane Control Room must equip it in the backpack before matchmaking for a game. After spawning, check your tactical map and head towards the location to unlock the building with its respective key.

Here’s how to unlock the Crane Control Room in DMZ.

Where to find the Crane Control Room in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Crane Control Room is located on the northwestern side of the map at the Al-Safwa Quarry POI. This location is full of AI combatants, and players must defeat them first before unlocking the building. The Crane Control Room key can be acquired by completing the Quick and Dirty Black Mous faction mission. This is a Tier three mission for Black Mous, meaning players must complete Tier one and two to unlock this challenge.

The Al-Safwa Quarry is a large POI, and players will often find a stronghold spawning at this location. Naturally, it’s heavily guarded by AI forces wearing body armor and carrying weapons equipped with various attachments. Coordinate with your team and eliminate these bots quickly to clear out the POI. Once that’s done, head over to the location marked in the yellow circle on the map image above to unlock the Crane Control Room.

The Crane Control Room is a small building and has only two floors. After entering the room, climb up the ladder to reach the second floor. You will find a few loot caches inside the Crane Control Room. The Unearthed challenge for the White Lotus faction mission requires players to collect the Quarry Operations Folder item from the Crane Control Room. Loot everything from these caches, and make sure to collect the folder before leaving the building.

Once you have the folder, check the tactical map for an extraction point, and use a vehicle to reach it. Call in the helicopter for extraction, and exfil with all the items you have collected from the Crane Control Room to complete the mission. Call of Duty DMZ is full of locked buildings, and there are several missions where players must infiltrate these areas to acquire intel and other documents.