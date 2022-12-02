Where to find Black Mous Intel in DMZ

Get in and get out.

Warzone 2 has landed, and it’s here to take up all the time you have left between work and sleep.

You’ll spend hours upon hours of time building up your arsenal, improving your gear, and sniping enemies from across the map in the new DMZ mode.

This Tarkov-style entry into the Call of Duty sphere allows players to carry weapons from game to game, building up their gear if they survive the match.

DMZ lets players traverse an open world, filled with bots and other players that’ll take all the gear you worked so hard for. The game mode is a narrative-based experience, where players get what they can and get out before getting taken out by the opposition.

There are three factions in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode and Black Mous is one of them.

White Lotus, another faction, will get you to collect some Black Mous Intel as a part of the “Bag ‘em and Tag ‘em” Tier two Faction Mission, and the intel is hidden somewhere on the map.

You’ll be able to spot these documents in Al-Mazrah.

Where do I find Black Mous Intel in Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode?

To find the intel, you’ll head north toward Rohan Oil. You’ll have to find your way to the shack where they’re hidden, and you can do so without being spotted by any soldiers patrolling the area.

Screengrab via Activision

The documents are hidden on the shelves, search the buildings in this area and you’ll find the documents. Sometimes it might require a second search to find both documents, but once you’ve found them, you’re done.

You’ll have to extract the documents for the task to be completed.

It’s as simple as that, you’ll be done with this task in no time. Try not to be too loud when you’re heading in, you’ll attract unwanted attention.