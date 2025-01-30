How to solve the Statue puzzle in the Dig Site in Black Ops 6 The Tomb

Solving the Statue puzzle in the Dig Site in Black Ops 6 The Tomb lets you begin the Blood Sacrifice—which rewards you the prestigious tier four Gold Armor Vest upon completion.

The Statue puzzle is one of the few Easter eggs in The Tomb that you can easily solve before round 10 begins. In your spawn location, the Dig Site, there are two statues without their heads—one on the higher ground and one slightly below. You must find and place their heads to have the option to begin the Blood Sacrifice.

While solving this Easter egg is a piece of cake, the Blood Sacrifice, on the other hand, is the hardest challenge on The Tomb. So, here’s our guide on beginning and surviving the Blood Sacrifice by first solving the Statue puzzle in BO6 The Tomb.

How to start the Blood Sacrifice in Black Ops 6 The Tomb

Ensure you’ve defeated most of the zombies’ wave before heading to these locations in the Dark Aether Nexus. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stand before the purple flower to interact. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hidden in the bushes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Interact with the head to pick it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must travel to the Dark Aether Nexus using the Doorway to Nowhere to find the two statues’ heads. Here are all the steps you must take to begin the Blood Sacrifice:

Complete at least six rounds to gather enough credits to open three doors. You can travel from either door in the Dig Site to unlock the three doors, each unlockable for 2,250, 2500, and 2,750 Essence, respectively. Head to the Deep Excavation, where you can spot a glowing purple flower on top of an altar. Interact (press F on PC) with the purple flower to transform the blocked entrance before the altar into the Doorway to Nowhere. Use this portal to travel to the Dark Aether Nexus. Head straight from the teleporter’s location. After the straight climb, head right to find a Jugger-Nog and a wooden box nearby. Smash the box open with a few melee attacks to find the first statue head. Now, head to the opposite side of the map toward the Green Portal and scour the plants on the edge of the area nearby to find another wooden box. Smash the box with melee to find the second piece of the Statue puzzle. Use the Green Portal and make your way to the Dig Site. Stand before the Statues and interact with them to place their heads on top. Interact with each Statue again to start the Blood Sacrifice. The first Statue spawns three Mimics, and the second spawns three Elite Doppelghasts.

How to survive the Blood Sacrifice in the Dig Site in Black Ops 6 The Tomb

Buckle up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must get the tier three Armor Vest for 14,000 Essence from the Subterranean Temple in the Deep Excavation area. This Armor is a must before beginning the Blood Sacrifice, as the quest drops your HP to one and spawns Mimics and Elite Doppelghasts with massive HPs while limiting your vision significantly.

Apart from the Armor, I recommend starting the Blood Sacrifice only when you have a decent Legendary weapon with tier two Pack-a-Punch and Perks like Speed Cola and Stamina Up. You need these to constantly move around the Dig Site while reloading or simply plating up, as it’s your only source of health pool. Unlike the regular quest, you can’t get back into action using a stim. So, if you die during a Blood Sacrifice, it’s back to square one.

Finally, you constantly run out of ammo while fighting the boss zombies, so ensure you have an eye on your bullets left and the ammo crate to re-up when required.

Blood Sacrifice reward in Black Ops 6 The Tomb: Gold Armor Vest

Free reward worth the grueling grind. Image via XpertFusion on YouTube

The Gold Armor Vest is among the most sought-after upgrades in Zombies. It’s a tier above the level three Vest and automatically regenerates your Armor a few seconds after not taking any damage, removing the need for you to plate up individually.

Once you’ve completed both the Blood Sacrifices, head to the Statue on the high ground to find the Gold Vest available for purchase (zero Essence) next to the two golden bulls. There’s no better armor than the Gold Vest, so the Blood Sacrifice in BO6 The Tomb is undoubtedly worth completing.

