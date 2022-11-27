In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the massive Al Mazrah map, and you’ll come across numerous collectible items. These items have various uses, and some of them can be used in different matches. Keys are one of these objects you’ll find regularly while looting, and these can be used to unlock different buildings. The Art Museum is one of the locked buildings located in Al-Mazrah City, and you must have a key to enter this building.

Keys in DMZ have three uses, which means you can save them for a different match as well. While exploring the map, you will find numerous keys which can be used to unlock these specific buildings. After acquiring a key that unlocks the Art Museum, you need to add it to the backpack from the loadout section before queuing in a match.

Here’s where to use the Art Museum Key in DMZ.

How to unlock the Art Museum in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

In DMZ, players start the game from a random location on the map. If you have keys for specific buildings, then you must travel to that POI to unlock the building and loot its contents. The Art Museum is one of the buildings you’ll find in Al-Mazrah City. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location. If you have already found the key to unlocking this building, then visit the area immediately after spawning.

Keys are acquired by eliminating AI combatants, taking down HVT contracts, and as general ground loot. However, these items can be lost, if your operator doesn’t successfully extract them from the map. If you have a key in the backpack and get taken out by another squad, then that item is lost forever. This is why it’s best to remove all the keys you have collected after a match, and only equip the specific ones for unlocking buildings your team plans to visit.

Screengrab via Activision

Al-Mazrah City is one of the biggest POIs on the desert-themed map, and it’s full of contracts, restricted buildings, and hostile AI forces. If your spawn point is far away from Al-Mazrah City, use a vehicle to travel to this POI. Once you are in the area, visit the Art Museum and take out the hostile AI combatants first. To unlock the Art Museum you need to climb up the stairs and go to the second floor of this building. Use the key to unlock the door and inside you’ll find a few AI guards.

The AI guards at the Art Museum have good weaponry and are protected by body armor. You can use different equipment to locate, damage, and eliminate a few enemies before getting in the room. Use the heartbeat sensor to locate the hiding enemies, and then follow up with a drill charge to trigger a blast across the wall. Enter the room and you will find some cash, a few caches with loot, and other items. Collect them all, and leave the area quickly.