Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players can expect a brand-new map in Modern Warfare II: Al-Mazrah. This new Warzone map features new versions of iconic maps from Call of Duty history, including original Modern Warfare II maps like Terminal and Highrise.

Introducing Al Mazrah – the brand-new Battle Royale map for #Warzone2



📈 Built for Next Gen

🟢 New Multi-Circle closure

🛥 Water combat

⚔️ Gulag 2.0

💪 Take on enemies at Strongholds

🔥 Plus more



Where is the squad dropping first?

Al-Mazrah features 18 points of interest, ranging from urban cities to seaside fishing communities. Here is a list of the points of interest on Al-Mazrah.

Oasis

Taraq Village

Quarry

Oilfield

Al Mazrah City

Caves

Hydroeletric

Marshlands

Port

Sa’id City

Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Cemetery

Adbkdatr Village

Sawah Village

Sarrif Bay

Fortress

Airport



The new Warzone is built for next-gen consoles and has several exciting updates. Fans can expect the Gulag 2.0, a new multi-circle feature, and new enemy strongholds around the map. Water combat also offers a new way to engage enemies as you make your way across the battlefield.

Fans can also enjoy the new proximity chat feature, allowing players to engage with players in their surrounding area. Get ready to enjoy banter with other players which will likely lead to memorable situations.

Players can strategically plan their drop zone based on what type of engagements they want to experience. Trigger-happy players can dive into one of the urban areas for intense close-quarter combat, while slow and meticulous players can land between the points of interest for less trouble.