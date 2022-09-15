Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players can expect a brand-new map in Modern Warfare II: Al-Mazrah. This new Warzone map features new versions of iconic maps from Call of Duty history, including original Modern Warfare II maps like Terminal and Highrise.
Al-Mazrah features 18 points of interest, ranging from urban cities to seaside fishing communities. Here is a list of the points of interest on Al-Mazrah.
- Oasis
- Taraq Village
- Quarry
- Oilfield
- Al Mazrah City
- Caves
- Hydroeletric
- Marshlands
- Port
- Sa’id City
- Observatory
- Al Sharim Pass
- Cemetery
- Adbkdatr Village
- Sawah Village
- Sarrif Bay
- Fortress
- Airport
The new Warzone is built for next-gen consoles and has several exciting updates. Fans can expect the Gulag 2.0, a new multi-circle feature, and new enemy strongholds around the map. Water combat also offers a new way to engage enemies as you make your way across the battlefield.
Fans can also enjoy the new proximity chat feature, allowing players to engage with players in their surrounding area. Get ready to enjoy banter with other players which will likely lead to memorable situations.
Players can strategically plan their drop zone based on what type of engagements they want to experience. Trigger-happy players can dive into one of the urban areas for intense close-quarter combat, while slow and meticulous players can land between the points of interest for less trouble.