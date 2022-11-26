Where to use the Groundskeeper Shack Key in DMZ

In DMZ, players come across various objects while exploring Al Mazrah that have multiple purposes. Keys, one of these many objects, are used to open different locked buildings. You will find these locked buildings at various POIs, and each of them can be unlocked with specific keys. The Groundskeeper Shack is one of the locked buildings you will come across while exploring the southern part of Al Mazrah.

If you have already found the Groundskeeper Shack Key, you need only visit the location. Although this building doesn’t have a lot of loot, it’s still good enough for one person. Keep in mind that keys found in DMZ usually have three uses. Add the key to your backpack in the loadout section, and start the matchmaking process.

Here’s how players can locate the Groundskeeper Shack in DMZ.

Groundskeeper Shack location in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

The Groundskeeper Shack is located at the Sariff Bay POI, and this area is congested with AI combatants. A stronghold might also spawn at this POI, which means it will likely attract other operators to visit this area. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the Groundskeeper Shack. It’s a small building, but the area around has many AI enemies.

Screengrab via Activision

We recommend defeating the AI first before opening the Groundskeeper Shack. The AI can also throw grenades, and you wouldn’t want to get stuck inside the small room while looting. Use the key to open the locked gate of the Groundskeeper Shack. Players will find a weapons cache and a duffle bag inside the shack. You may also come across keys to different locations inside the room if you are lucky. Usually, there is a weapon in the Groundskeeper Shack, which you can collect or mark for teammates who do not have guns.

There is also a washroom with a first-aid kit loot cache. You can find stims, bandages, toothpaste, and sometimes a revive pistol inside this cabinet. If your spawn point is far away from this location, it’s best to take a vehicle or a helicopter and travel to Sariff Bay. Alternatively, you can hop on the train, and wait for it to come closer to the POI. The train might be slow, but it is a strategic method of transportation to avoid enemy fire. Once you reach the POI, start clearing out the AI combatants, and head for the Groundskeeper Shack.