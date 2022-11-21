How to find and use keys in DMZ

Loot is a core part of DMZ, and it’s available in a wide range of locations. The best loot, however, is bound to be locked tight in specific high-end areas, and you’ll need a key to get in. Early into their DMZ journeys, players will also have to use a key for one of the faction missions, which makes finding and using them paramount to advancing in the game.

Here’s a general guide to finding keys in DMZ and how you can use them to unlock some extra loot.

Where to get keys in DMZ

There is a myriad of ways to obtain keys in DMZ. Keys can be looted from several locations with some luck, though enemies can also drop them. There are two different types of keys: the gold-border ones, which open up marked areas on the map like the Post Office or the U.S. Embassy, and the regular ones, which open up smaller houses or caches. It’s usually easier to know what keys with gold borders open since they will have an icon on them when inspecting, so keep your eyes peeled for them.

Higher-difficulty targets seem to have a higher chance of dropping keys, so if you’re looking to get some keys of your own, taking on contracts to kill high-value targets (HVTs) can help with dropping keys. HVT contracts usually bring a slew of challenging combatants, however, so expect some resistance along the way.

Players can also buy random keys from Buy Stations in Al Mazrah, marked in their Tac-Map with a shopping cart icon. These keys are expensive, though: with a steep price tag of $30,000 each, you’ll need to do some looting and some contracts before getting what you need.

How to use keys in DMZ

Though the process of getting keys is random, each key will always open the same location. For instance, the Caretaker’s Toolbox Key will always open the Caretaker’s Toolbox in Al Samman Cemetery. Keys are consumable and only have up to three uses in them, though you can loot used keys in the wild or from other players.

If you’re moving around the map, you may stumble upon locked doors or compartments. Coming close to them will give you an idea of which key is needed. A locked door will say “Locked” and list the name of that location, so all you need to do is find the matching key. Likewise, if you have a key, inspecting it from your backpack will give you a hint about its location. The Algae-Covered key, for instance, says the key is “covered in dried algae usually found in the waterways of northeast Al Mazrah,” which gives you an idea of where to look.

Once you’re in front of a locked door or object and have the matching key, you can interact with it to unlock it and get some loot for your trouble. If you extract, you can reuse the key in the same spot. If you die, however, the key will be lost.

Players can stash unused keys in their inventory between missions by unequipping them from their backpacks. The Key Stash holds up to 20 keys and allows players to choose which keys they’ll bring to the Exclusion Zone and which ones they want to save for a rainy day.