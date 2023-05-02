All Redacted missions and tiers in DMZ

DMZ has plenty of tasks and challenges to complete, with the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 game mode full to the brim with loot—both to pick up during the game and to add to your collection in your armory. Faction missions are one such set of tasks, with heaps of XP to gain and fun items to add to your collection across the Warzone game as a whole.
The Redacted faction is the newest faction to join the fray in Season Three. Little is known yet about this group, with more details expected to be revealed in an upcoming mid-season update for Warzone 2.0.
Here’s the complete list of Redacted faction missions in Warzone 2’s DMZ.
DMZ Redacted mission list by tier
Redacted tier one missions
- Upgraded Arsenal
- Rewards: Crane Room Control Key and 5,000 XP
- Dealmaker
- Rewards: Contraband RAAL MG and 5,000 XP
- Cartel Investigation
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 5,000 XP
- Well Supplied Soldier
- Rewards: Contraband Bryson 500 and 5,000 XP
- Unstoppable Force
- Rewards: Contraband X12 and 5,000 XP
- Calling Card
- Rewards: Sawah Hotel Room 302 Key and 5,000 XP
- Zero Tolerance
- Rewards: Shadow Weapon Charm and 10,000 XP
Redacted tier two missions
- In Good Health And Spirits
- Rewards: Contraband LM-S and 7,500 XP
- Smoking Gun
- Rewards: Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key and 7,500 XP
- Reconnaissance By Fire
- Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 7,500 XP
- Dark Water
- Rewards: Lost Room 403 Key and 7,500 XP
- Flight Risk
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 7,500 XP
- Chaffeur
- Rewards: Contraband TAQ-V and and 7,500 XP
- Left High And Dry
- Rewards: Join Us Emblem and 15,000 XP
Redacted tier three missions
- Friendly Fire
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 10,000 XP
- Gear Up
- Rewards: City Hall Hideout Key and 10,000 XP
- Double Cross
- Rewards: Research Center Room Key and 10,000 XP
- Rain And Hellfire
- Rewards: Contraband TAQ-V and 10,000 XP
- One Shot, One Kill
- Rewards: In The Shadows Emblem and 10,000 XP
- Fair Fight
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 10,000 XP
- Excavation
- Rewards: Shadow Warrior Operator Skin and 20,000 XP
Redacted tier four missions
- Coming soon.
Redacted tier five missions
- Coming soon.