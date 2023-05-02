All Redacted missions and tiers in DMZ

DMZ has plenty of tasks and challenges to complete, with the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 game mode full to the brim with loot—both to pick up during the game and to add to your collection in your armory. Faction missions are one such set of tasks, with heaps of XP to gain and fun items to add to your collection across the Warzone game as a whole.

The Redacted faction is the newest faction to join the fray in Season Three. Little is known yet about this group, with more details expected to be revealed in an upcoming mid-season update for Warzone 2.0.

Here’s the complete list of Redacted faction missions in Warzone 2’s DMZ.

DMZ Redacted mission list by tier

Redacted tier one missions

Upgraded Arsenal Rewards: Crane Room Control Key and 5,000 XP

Dealmaker Rewards: Contraband RAAL MG and 5,000 XP

Cartel Investigation Rewards: Double XP Token and 5,000 XP

Well Supplied Soldier Rewards: Contraband Bryson 500 and 5,000 XP

Unstoppable Force Rewards: Contraband X12 and 5,000 XP

Calling Card Rewards: Sawah Hotel Room 302 Key and 5,000 XP

Zero Tolerance Rewards: Shadow Weapon Charm and 10,000 XP



Redacted tier two missions

In Good Health And Spirits Rewards: Contraband LM-S and 7,500 XP

Smoking Gun Rewards: Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key and 7,500 XP

Reconnaissance By Fire Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 7,500 XP

Dark Water Rewards: Lost Room 403 Key and 7,500 XP

Flight Risk Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 7,500 XP

Chaffeur Rewards: Contraband TAQ-V and and 7,500 XP

Left High And Dry Rewards: Join Us Emblem and 15,000 XP



Redacted tier three missions

Friendly Fire Rewards: Double XP Token and 10,000 XP

Gear Up Rewards: City Hall Hideout Key and 10,000 XP

Double Cross Rewards: Research Center Room Key and 10,000 XP

Rain And Hellfire Rewards: Contraband TAQ-V and 10,000 XP

One Shot, One Kill Rewards: In The Shadows Emblem and 10,000 XP

Fair Fight Rewards: Double XP Token and 10,000 XP

Excavation Rewards: Shadow Warrior Operator Skin and 20,000 XP



Redacted tier four missions

Coming soon.

Redacted tier five missions