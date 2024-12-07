The first season of Black Ops 6 introduces several rewards and content for players to engage in. This includes the Veteran Perk, which was added as part of the recent Hit List event in the game.

As the Veteran Perk is newly introduced, its functions can be a little confusing for new players. Here’s how you unlock the Veteran Perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and everything you need to know about it.

How to get the Black Ops 6 Veteran Perk

The Veteran Perk is only usable in the Warzone mode. Image via Activision

To unlock the Veteran Perk in Black Ops 6, players had to complete the Hit List community challenge introduced in the game’s first season, gathering a total of 32 billion Eliminations together in Black Ops 6, along with its Zombies and Warzone modes. However, Eliminations varied with each mode. One Black Ops 6 multiplayer kill equaled one Elimination, one Warzone kill counted as five, and five Zombie kills were worth one Elimination.

The total goal was achieved on November 29, and all players, even those who were not active during this period, have automatically been granted access to this perk. Sadly, it is only usable in the Warzone mode.

The Veteran Perk is one of the most well-rounded and highly useful perks in Black Ops 6. This Warzone Perk 1 category bonus increases the duration of the Hold Breath mechanic, reduces the effectiveness of some enemy equipment, and lowers the chance of flinching when firing down the sight of weapons. It also grants resistance to Shock, Flash, Gas, and Movement negative effects. It also grants Immunity to Snapshots and the Grenadier perks.

The elongated Hold Breath feature and the reduced chance of flinching help snipers hit their targets more efficiently, while the resistance to several negative effects and immunity to the Snapshots and Grenadier perks let you charge in and deal significant damage to enemies without fearing them getting in the way. This all makes Veteran Perk a very useful tool that can turn the tide of combat.

