How to get the PHD Flopper on Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6

You can purchase and unlock multiple perks while exploring the Citadelle des Morts map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. A notable one you’ll want to hunt down is the PHD Flopper, but finding it could take some time.

You unlock the PHD Flopper by participating in a small mini-game. Like many Easter eggs and secrets during a Zombies map, the way you find out about this can be confusing. You’ll need to gather up a handful of items hidden throughout the map. This shouldn’t take you too long to complete, and then you can add the PHD Flopper to your list of perks, making your time at Citadelle des Morts that much easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the PHD Flopper perk in Black Ops 6‘s Citadelle des Morts map.

PHD Flopper perk location on Citadelle des Morts in BO6

These are the first two alcohol bottle locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items you need to find are hard-to-locate alcohol bottles. There are three of them scattered on the north side of the map. These alcohol bottles don’t have an interact button next to them, which can make them difficult to track down while you’re playing a Zombies match. The first two are on the north side of the map, and you can expect to enter this area as you complete rounds five or six.

You can find the first bottle in the Dining Hall, the same area where you interact with the knight statues and unlock the swords, which does involve collecting stamps. Immediately when you enter this room from the castle’s entrance, take a right, and there’s a couch where you can find an alcohol bottle on the floor, next to the nightstand. The second alcohol bottle is in Sitting Room, the same location where you unlock the Stamin-Up Perk. Look for a metal cabinet full of cleaning supplies, and you can find the bottle on the floor.

You can find the last alcohol bottle on the bottom floor of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final alcohol bottle is on the bottom floor, in the Oubliette Room. It’ll be in the west room, which does not contain the Pack-a-Punch station. You should be able to find the alcohol bottle underneath a table with a chessboard on the east side.

Begin passing out drinks to any zombies that approach the bar looking for a particular beverage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you collect all three alcohol bottles, the next step is to return to the starting location of the map and enter the Tavern. On the west side is an open bar area. Proceed to the north side of it where you should find a tray. Interact with the tray and the weapon. Your character’s weapon should now disappear, and you’ll have your fists out instead. When you leave the bar, the weapon returns to you, so don’t worry about losing it.

Zombies should now begin to enter the tavern. Thankfully, they won’t attack you. Instead, they will approach the bar, and the coasters in front of them will light up. The coaster’s colors should match one of the three drinks you can now serve at the bar. The mini-game you now need to play is grabbing the correct drink, placing it in front of the zombies, and serving them drinks. You need to continue doing this until the mini-game ends.

When the mini-game ends, your reward is the PHD Flopper perk. You’ll automatically get it for participating in the mini-game. While this does not unlock the PHD Flopper vending machine for you to purchase it at any time, it gives you well before round 25 arrives, which is when the Der Wunderfizz vending machine becomes available in BO6 Zombies maps and where you can buy all available perks for your character.

