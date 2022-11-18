What are insured weapons in DMZ and how to unlock more insured slots?

You'll need them if you want to make your DMZ runs more comfortable.

DMZ takes after Escape from Tarkov and adds several new systems to the Call of Duty franchise. Players can scavenge a wide range of tools, from wrenches to gold bars and dog tags of fallen enemy players—though odds are they’ll need a good arsenal to get there.

DMZ has operators infiltrate Al Mazrah to complete a series of objectives against AI combatants and even other players, with the promise of rewards. Not only are some weapons easier to unlock in DMZ, but the M13B is also exclusively available in the title.

With its format, however, failing to leave Al Mazrah with a weapon means you’ll lose that gun permanently—unless it’s in an insured slot, which allows you to equip it as you see fit. Here’s how insured weapons work in DMZ and how you can make the most out of them.

What are insured weapons in DMZ?

Insured weapons in DMZ have two main utilities: you won’t lose them by failing to extract and you can fine-tune them with attachments to fit your playstyle and preferences. Insured weapons are tied to insured slots, and players can unlock more slots by finishing missions in DMZ.

Unlike contraband weapons, insured weapons in DMZ will not be lost permanently if you fail to extract with them. Instead, the insured slot will go on a two-hour cooldown, which you can reduce by extracting from Al Mazrah with cash. During that time, you can’t use any insured weapons in that slot, but you can equip a weapon in that slot again once the cooldown ends.

You can’t insure a contraband weapon, and the insured slot only allows you to pick from weapons you’ve already unlocked. Extracting from the DMZ with a weapon will unlock it as an insured gun, however, allowing you to slot it into the insured slot.

Insured weapon slots also allow you to use the Gunsmith and tweak those weapons to your preference by adding optics, grips, stocks, and other accessories, provided you have unlocked them. To that effect, insured weapons function basically as loadout guns did in Warzone.

If you obtain the M13B as contraband, for instance, you can equip a fresh M13B in your insured slot. This allows you to customize the weapon with attachments you’ve already unlocked, and if you fail to extract with the insured version of the M13B, you can bring it to another mission two hours later. Because of that, having extra insured weapon slots is essential to making the most out of DMZ.

How to unlock more insured weapon slots in DMZ

Players can have three insured weapon slots in DMZ. The first one is unlocked by default, and the other two are available by meeting specific requirements related to Faction Missions within DMZ.

To unlock a second insured weapon slot, you’ll have to finish the tier-three missions with all three factions. Unlocking Black Mous, the final faction, also requires you to clear all tier-two missions from both Legion and White Lotus.

The third and final insured weapon slot is available by finishing all level five missions with any faction, which means players will have an even bigger time requirement ahead of them. With how useful insured weapons can be in DMZ and the rewards available from Faction Missions, however, it’s bound to be worth the effort.