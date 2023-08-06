How to complete Battle Plans in DMZ

Season five of DMZ sees plenty of new features and updates, and as always, we’ve got ourselves a new set of faction missions. This time, it’s the Shadow Company faction who are dropping in with you to give you a hand against an enhanced Konni outfit.

The tier one mission Battle Plans will see you strike back at the advanced Konni forces and secure valuable intel on what their long-term plans are on Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. You’ll need to secure six documents in total and dead drop them anywhere in DMZ—but just how do you get these documents in the first place?

Completing the Battle Plans faction mission, a guide

A tier one mission shouldn’t be this difficult! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two simple objectives to the Battle Plans mission:

Dead drop three Konni battle notes .

. Dead drop three cargo ship instructions.

Both of these documents can drop after eliminating Konni soldiers, which can be found on any DMZ map. That said, I found Vondel to be the ideal of the three DMZ maps: Ashika Island has very few Konni and only in certain locations, while the units are sparse on Al Mazrah given the map is already stacked full of Cartel and Al Qatala soldiers.

There is one exception—the newly-revamped Koschei Complex and Building 21—but you’ll find Vondel a much easier location to access.

Collecting the Konni battle notes and cargo ship instructions

Konni battle notes? Not so easy… Screenshot by Dot Esports Cargo ship instructions? Easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step one: Collect the notes. The cargo ship instructions I found were very common and dropped every so often from Konni soldiers of all types. Ideally, bring a Stronghold Keycard and hit up some Strongholds as the higher-tier soldiers have a higher chance to drop these.

The Konni battle notes, however, were far rarer. These A3-sized sheets only drop from heavily armored Konni soldiers, which I found in major points of interest or in the middle of the new Active Battle Zones. It took me three full runs to find the three battle notes needed, while a friend picked a couple up from downing another player.

Active Battle Zones see Konni soldiers take on the Shadow Company, who will assist you in eliminating these armored paratroopers when they land. Keep an eye out for the Active Combat Zone indicator at the top of your HUD—if you see it, you’re in the right area. Listen for heavy gunfire and head over, but be careful not to shoot your Shadow Company allies.

If you manage to get your hands on these notes, you’ll want to dead drop them as soon as possible.

Dead drop the intel at any dead drop

The university dead drop was the one I used. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like with many other faction missions, Battle Plans requires you to dead drop the intel to complete the mission. Simply get to any dead drop and add the notes to the dumpster, then leave. You won’t need all three of each note in one run; as I said, it took me three runs of finding a note, dead dropping it, then repeating the process.

You can use any dead drop to complete this, but I found one particular zone and dead drop to have just about everything I needed. The university dead drop to the north of Vondel, in most of my runs, happened to be an Active Combat Zone and possesses its own dead drop.

Be aware of enemy operators, however, who might have the same idea as you. If you die with any notes still in your inventory, they’ll be lost and you’ll need to grab them all over again.

Dead drop three of each note, and your mission will be complete.

