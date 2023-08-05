How to get and where to use the Stage Bag Key in DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ is chock full of loot. Whether you collect loot via killing enemy soldiers or operators or completing various contracts or faction missions, there are virtually endless ways to boost your loadout during a run or just before dropping in.

One such method for finding unique gear is through looting special caches, most of which are tough to find in the first place and require a key to open. Vondel’s Stage Bag is one such cache, and it’s loaded up with plenty of goodies. You’ll be happy to know there are two Stage Bags on Vondel, but whichever one you head toward, you’ll need a key first.

How to get a Stage Bag Key on Vondel in DMZ

The stage bags are hot property in Season Five.

There are multiple ways to find keys in DMZ. The main method is by killing enemy troops that patrol around the map. These key drops are totally random but you’ll at least be guaranteed a key for a cache on the map you land in, so in our case, start by killing AI troops in Vondel for this method.

Eliminating high-value targets via HVT contracts also guarantees a random key. If you come across an HVT without a contract, this works fine as well—just eliminate the HVT and cross your fingers that they drop the key you’re after.

For a more exact method, completing an attached faction mission will get you the key you want. The tier five Phalanx mission Final Countdown rewards you with a Stage Bag Key to use on Vondel, but the mission certainly isn’t easy. Bring a few friends along to assist.

Finally, the Stage Bag Key is actually part of Vondel’s key chain, meaning earlier keys earned and used will lead to particular keys. This is how I came about my Stage Bag Key, with the Season Four Reloaded update moving the Stage Bag Key to the Mayor’s Briefcase. You’ll need a Mayor’s Briefcase Key to open it, which I got after breaching the City Hall.

Where to use a Stage Bag Key on Vondel in DMZ

There are two locations to use a Stage Bag Key in Vondel: one in the north near the university, and one in the west near the fire department. The same key can be used to open both bags—provided your key has two uses left.

University Stage Bag location

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The university stage bag can be found in the southeast corner of E2 on your map. Just off the corner of the road in the north will be a trailer and some temporary white tents, with a small open square in the center. The stage faces the empty square, with the stage bag resting on the back-right of the stage.

Fire Department Stage Bag location

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fire Department stage bag can be found in the middle of C5. The stage sits in a park with a small amphitheater of seats surrounding the stage. Like at the university, it is lit by purple lights, with the stage bag also at the back-right of the stage floor.

In Season Five, opening the Stage Bag gets you:

A large amount of Cash (normally $8,000 to $10,000)

A Buoyant House Key

A GPU

GPUs are an essential piece of equipment used to upgrade players’ loadouts and are incredibly rare to come by anywhere else, so expect a bit of a fight when you get to a stage bag. Chances are you aren’t the only one gunning for that sweet GPU.

