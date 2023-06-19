All Phalanx missions and tiers in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ season four brought an entirely new map in Vondel, new missions, and another new faction. Phalanx is a new faction that you can complete missions for to earn rewards.

DMZ is an immensely popular game mode in Warzone 2 wherein players can freely roam across multiple different maps. Joining the lineup of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island is Vondel, an urban city-scape reminiscent of Amsterdam in its design.

While previous factions such as the White Lotus, Black Mous, and even the more recently introduced Redacted will return with updated missions and tiers, an entirely new faction is also joining the fray. Now, you can complete missions for the new Phalanx faction as well. If you are trying to look ahead at Phalanx’s missions in Warzone 2, this is everything that you need to know.

All Phalanx faction mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Phalanx faction currently contains 20 total missions spread across tiers one through three. As season four progresses, we will likely see more added to the higher tiers.

Below are all missions for the Phalanx faction in Warzone 2 DMZ:

Tier One Phalanx Missions

Welcome to Vondel Activate a UAV Tower in Vondel Pick up an enemy radio in Vondel Kill 3 radio marked enemies in Vondel Rewards: Bike Parking Key, 5000 XP

Ready to Rock Acquire a large plate carrier Acquire a large backpack Acquire a self-revive kit Rewards: Chimera (Contraband), 5000 XP

Cargo Keeper Complete a Cargo Delivery Fully repair and refuel the transport vehicle Rewards: Fennec 45, 5000 XP

Cross Town Visit the Cruise Terminal in Vondel Visit the Castle in the same deployment Rewards: Veterinarian Key, 5000 XP

Day at the Zoo Travel to the Zoo in Vondel Loot 10 containers at the Zoo Kill 15 enemies at the Zoo Rewards: X12, 5000 XP

Well Supplied Soldier Acquire a Secure Supplies Contract Complete a Secure Supplies Contract in 2:30 minutes Rewards: MX9, 5000 XP

Disarming Presence Drop 3 ISO Hemlock weapons in a Dead Drop Kill 10 enemies with an ISO Hemlock Exfil with an ISO Hemlock weapon in the same deployment Rewards: Honor and Glory Blueprint, 5000 XP



Tier Two Phalanx Missions

Going Green Complete two secure nuclear contracts Extract four nuclear fuel rods Rewards: M4, 7500 XP

No One Left Behind Rescue two hostages in the same deployment Rewards: Cruise Terminal Key, 7500 XP

On the Spot Mark 10 enemies while in the Castle using a spotter scope Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, 7500 XP

Street Smarts Kill 25 enemies while standing Kill 25 enemies with crouching Kill 25 enemies while prone Rewards: Double XP Token, 7500 XP

Gone Phishing Hack three contracts in one match using signals Intelligence Contract Rewards: SP-R 208, 7500 XP

Long Distance Take the tracker from the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop Use three UAV towers in Al Mazrah while carrying the tracker in the same deployment Delivery the loaded tracker back to the Dead Drop Zoo in Vondel Rewards: Spartan Glory Emblem, 15000 XP



Tier Three Phalanx Missions

Passive Income Receive ten signals of insurance payments Open three safes in the same deployment Rewards: RAAL MG, 10000 XP

Strike Team Destroy the Bullfrog Commander from a vehicle Extract the Bullfrog Commander’s weapon case in the same deployment Rewards: Fire Dept Key, 10000 XP

Test Drive Visit eight POI using a tactical amphibious vehicle in the same dployment Rewards: Victus XMR, 10000 XP

The Transporter Pickup the Charge in the closed tunnel near Zaya Observatory Transport and drop the Charge near the supply site at the U.S. Embassy in Al Mazrah City Rewards: Double XP Token, 10000 XP

Dark Waters Find a rebreather Find the Cartel Warehouse key in Al Mazrah Find and extract the Cartel laptop from the warehouse Rewards: Buoyant House Key, 10000 XP

World Trip Souvenirs Extract two dog tags from Al Mazrah Extract two dog tags from Ashika Island Extract two dog tags from Vondel Rewards: Lockwood MK2, 10000 XP



