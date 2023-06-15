Where to find the Phalanx dead drop in DMZ

Season Four of Warzone is finally here, and with it comes some huge updates to DMZ, including new weapons, exciting faction missions, and a brand new battleground—Vondel.

Between the winding canals and distinct architecture of the Dutch city, there are plenty of secrets and locations to discover, from new Strongholds and minibosses to a staple of DMZ, dead drops. Find some sweet loot but can’t make it to an exfil in time? Dead drops allow you to salvage some of your prized items in case you can’t make it out alive.

There are also new Season Four faction missions that require you to visit and use the dead drops. The tier two Black Mous mission Icebreaker sees you acquire a letter of introduction and a tracking device from one dead drop and deliver it to another—the Phalanx dead drop.

It’s a necessary mission that will unlock the Phalanx faction, but just where can you find the Phalanx dead drop in DMZ?

Phalanx dead drop location on Vondel in DMZ

Just north of the graveyard, along the main road. Screenshots by Dot Esports

The Phalanx dead drop can be found at the intersection of D3 and E3 on your map. Along the main road by the canals, just north of the graveyard, you’ll come across three bricked buildings. The one closest to the main road at the bridge over the canal intersection is the one you’re looking for.

Related: DMZ’s Bullfrog boss: Location, how to kill, and rewards

I came from the northernmost spawn point next to the exfil mark at the top of that map, but take note of enemies if you’re coming from the south, as you’ll need to fight your way through most of the city to get there.

The dead drop is on the outside of the building, facing the main road. Keep an eye out for the familiar white dumpster with the white highlights.

If you’re coming from the main road, you can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re aiming to complete the Icebreaker Black Mous faction mission, all you’ll have to do is put the introduction letter and the tracking device into the dead drop to complete the mission and unlock the Phalanx faction.

Otherwise, it works just like any other dead drop on other DMZ maps. If you’re needing to free up some inventory space and lock in some loot from your Vondel adventures, head over to the Phalanx dead drop and secure it.

About the author