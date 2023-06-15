Where to find the Vondel Zoo dead drop in DMZ

With the release of Warzone’s season four in June 2023, a new map has been added to DMZ. Vondel is a Dutch city full of canals, multi-level buildings, and even a miniboss driving a tank—meaning a balanced mix of close-quarter combat and the occasional sniping opportunity.

And what city would be incomplete without a zoo? The Vondel Zoo is a frequent point of interest in season four of DMZ, and one you’ll want to learn early on as it contains one of the map’s dead drops.

Dead drops are important in DMZ, as they offer players a way to secure valuable goods without needing to exfil. If things are looking rough and you might not make it out of Vondel alive, seeking out a dead drop and loading it up with your prized possessions is a must.

The Vondel Zoo has one such dead drop, but just where exactly is it on the map?

Zoo dead drop location on Vondel in DMZ

The Vondel Zoo dead drop is to the west of the zoo. Screenshots by Dot Esports

The Zoo dead drop can be found on the western point of D7 on your map, inside of the Vondel Zoo. Entering it from the road, you’ll just have to turn left and it’ll be at the corner just before you enter the medium-sized cafeteria.

The Vondel Zoo is packed full of enemies, so prepare for a battle. Both this and the Phalanx dead drops are key to completing the Black Mous faction mission, Icebreaker. Once complete, you’ll have unlocked the new Phalanx faction mission list.

Be careful of enemies in and around the zoo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you find yourself nearby the zoo, and you’re fully loaded with gear, make a quick stop at the dead drop and secure it. In a best-case scenario, should you fail to exfil from your DMZ game, you’ll at least have saved some vital gear.

