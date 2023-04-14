How to complete the Dark Water mission in DMZ

Gather a few close friends and prepare to set sail in the Dark Waters DMZ mission, where you’ll need to get your hands on some life-saving items that’ll assist you in your travels. Players will need to get a bit wet as they dive down to the depths of the ocean in between Sariff Bay and Sawah Village in this Redacted faction mission.

There are a few steps in order to complete this DMZ mission. You’ll have to:

Find a Rebreater

Find the Cartel Warehouse Key

Find and Extract the Laptop from the Warehouse

What do I need for the Dark Water DMZ Mission?

Image via Activision

As previously mentioned, having friends to keep you alive is always a must. But the more important instrument in guaranteeing your success is the new “Rebreather” device. This will ensure you can dive down to the deepest depths of the bay without suffocating.

The Rebreather will give you ample time to get inside the shipwreck and find the Cartel Warehouse key. You can find a Rebreather where you’d usually find any medical items like medicine cabinets.

How do I complete the Dark Water DMZ Mission?

Once you’ve got yourself a Rebreather from any medicine cabinet, you’ll have to head to the Southeast. Go down to the waters beneath Sariff Bay and Sawah Village where a sunken ship will be poking out of the water.

Screengrab via Activision

Swim to the lowest point of the ship with your Rebreather, and look for the Cartel Warehouse key sitting atop a wooden table in the ocean’s depths. Once you’ve got the key, swim back up and find a mode of transport.

The next step requires you to hot-foot to one of the buildings in Hafit Port.

Screengrab via Activision

You’ll find a door with a white X, and this is your entryway to all the loot you’ll ever need. This area is known to house Golden Skulls, but if you’re struggling to find that particular DMZ item, you can find out how to acquire them here.