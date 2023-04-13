How to find and use rebreathers in DMZ

If you’re a Call of Duty player that likes to play from the depths to surprise your enemies, the new rebreather in DMZ is a perfect item to use during your looting adventures on the sandy shores of Al Mazrah and the beautiful hills of Ashika Island.

This new item gives players the ability to breathe underwater, but with great power comes great challenges. The rebreather can be a wonderful tool to sneak up on enemies by pulling off sneaky flanks from the watery depths, especially on a map like Ashika Island where there are many areas filled with bodies of water.

Additionally, they can be your final stand if you need to pull off a daring getaway against a team chasing you around for the last kill, or whenever you’re searching for better loot in sunken areas of the map underwater. Rebreathers can be just as elusive to find as other rarer items, but in a pinch, they’ll be the difference between the perfect heist and a watery grave.

Where to find and how to use DMZ rebreathers

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

The rebreather is an equippable field upgrade a player can find in any random drop spot, from loot crates to standing out alone on a table or shelf. Once found, players have four charges in the item that can be used while diving into a body of water deep enough for the character to start holding their breath.

To use the rebreather, the player must first hold the item in their hands as they dive. Afterward, they must click their respective fire button to activate the item and allow the player to breathe from the handheld tank.

When a player is diving, they will only be able to swim around underwater for a short amount of time before their vision begins to blur and the character begins to make choking noises. These indicate that, after a few moments, the player will start to take damage. Once these begin, activate the rebreather to reset the breath timer.

Although the rebreather is a niche item that might not get used by many players, DMZ players who are hunting for specific underwater missions will be happy to have these handy items in their backpacks for emergency use.