BO6’s upcoming crossover with historically popular Netflix show marks first collaboration for newest CoD game

Call of Duty’s track record with collaborations runs deep, including everything from film characters to video game heroes. And with Black Ops 6, the expansion continues.

This morning, CoD announced the first collab for BO6, and it’s with one of the most popular new shows in recent memory. Squid Game will join the ranks of collabs this January to celebrate the premiere of the show’s long-anticipated second season.

An invite you can't ignore 😮



Netflix Squid Game comes to Call of Duty this January 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BhHoTcErdq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 2, 2024

In the series, contestants on a game show looking to win a big cash prize play twisted takes on children’s games where if you win, you proceed in the games. But if you lose, well, let’s just say you take home more than shame. Spoiler alert: You die.

This concept brings up some fun possibilities for the collab beyond the assumed store bundles. Previous collabs contained skins inspired by the IPs, along with weapon blueprints, weapon stickers, and other cosmetics. But the potential for Squid Game-like limited time modes is enough to cause hype.

If you haven’t seen the show, there’s a game where the contestants play something similar to “Red Light, Green Light,” where anyone caught moving is shot dead instantly. Other video games have used this concept before, but it would be fun to see how it is iterated in CoD.

Squid Game‘s second season premieres on Dec. 26, over three years since the premiere of the original hit season back in September 2021. The show had a budget of just over $21 million, but was so successful that it was valued at over $900 million, according to a CNBC report.

Activision did not announce much else about the collab aside from the short teaser above, but the wait for more info likely isn’t long. CoD’s Season One Reloaded update hits this Thursday, Dec. 5 with the collab and other content like an all-new Zombies map, and more will be revealed this week ahead of it.

