BO6 Zombies fans keep eating well with cinematic trailer for newest map, Citadelle des Morts

Call of Duty fans have been feasting on content in Black Ops 6 like zombies on brains ever since the game launched a month ago, and the buffet won’t slow down any time soon.

Next week, Season One Reloaded will launch in BO6 a mere three weeks after the season began, adding a slew of new content to the game like weapons, multiplayer maps, and more. But the fan-favorite Zombies mode will be getting the most love out of everything, and that has gamers everywhere stoked.

A first look at the cinematic for the newest round-based Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, was released by Activision this morning. It sets the stage for what comes next for the crew that escaped Terminus Island as they make their way to a medieval castle and village in Avalon, the fictional European location seen in the BO6 campaign and likely eventual Warzone map.

In the video, which takes place after the launch map Terminus and directly before the events of Citadelle des Morts, the foursome led by Weaver are surprised to see Sergei Ravenov alive and well after the events of the Zombies storyline in Black Ops Cold War. The team is there to find demonologist Gabriel Krafft, who is in custody of Ravenov’s group.

The excitement for the new map is palpable, especially after the positive reception to both Terminus and Liberty Falls, BO6’s launch maps for Zombies. The mood around the CoD Zombies community is generally happy with BO6, and expectations for the new round-based experience is quite high.

Season One Reloaded will bring additional content for Zombies like a new Perk-a-Cola, Field Upgrade, GobbleGums, and more, alongside three new weapons, new multiplayer maps, and the return of battle royale Ranked Play in Warzone.

Citadelle des Morts and Season One Reloaded will launch in BO6 next week on Thursday, Dec. 5.

