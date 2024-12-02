One of BO6 Zombies’ worst problems will be fixed in Season One Reloaded update

Call of Duty’s upcoming Season One Reloaded update is set to reinvigorate the game with content like a new Zombies map, but a quality of life update already has fans excited.

The word “Manglers” is enough to send a chill down the spine of any Black Ops 6 Zombies player. But thankfully, Treyarch has heard the cries of gamers getting surrounded by the arm cannon-wielding undead monsters, and the devs have seen the memes. On the latest episode of the CoD Podcast, Treyarch associate design director Kevin Drew revealed that big changes are coming to Manglers in BO6 Zombies. Namely, the amount of Manglers that spawn will be reduced “at mid-to-high rounds.”

A shiver down my spine. Image via Activision

Treyarch also confirmed that it will cap the amount of Manglers at round 100, making it easier for players attempting to reach new heights while farming the undead. Not only that, but the hulking monster’s arm cannon will now be “easier to shoot off,” rendering them largely useless.

Manglers have been wreaking havoc on players since launch, and many BO6 fans have made memes about the subject, especially chiming in on how a seemingly massive amount of Manglers always spawn in on round 31 and beyond.

Lastly, the dev confirmed that it will be making Special Rounds “way shorter.” These rounds that occur every so often include special enemies that spawn, such as the flying Parasites or the spider-like Vermin. They tend to run a bit long, according to the dev, and will be shortened as of Season One Reloaded.

My teammate who is down on round 31: “We’re good I’m sure he’ll clutch”



Me getting obliterated by the 36 mangler blasts that hit me at the same time: pic.twitter.com/fyvX9mtsHw — Arturo Tamez (@ThatOnePivot) November 18, 2024

The midseason update for Season One in BO6 will add the new round-based map, Citadelle des Morts, as well as new GobbleGums, a new Perk-a-Cola, a new Field Upgrade, and more, such as multiple new weapons and new maps in multiplayer, too.

BO6’s Season One Reloaded update goes live on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11am CT.

