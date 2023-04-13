How to find a Golden Skull in DMZ

DMZ’s season three extravaganza arrived on April 12 and gave Call of Duty fans a collection of new missions and challenges to overcome. Some quests stick around from season to season with changes here and there while new ones make their triumphant debuts.

Players will scour the sandy Al Mazrah landscape, digging through chests and dead bodies alike to find the best loot to complete these missions. All the towns and locations within Al Mazrah have pathways that’ll keep you entertained for hours, but it can get difficult to keep track of where you’re going with enemies lurking around every corner.

One mission you’ll likely be tackling in DMZ season three is the Gold Skull mission. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to craft this item so you’ll have to go hunting. But with such a large map, where are the best spots to locate a Gold Skull?

Best places to find Golden Skulls in DMZ

If you’re looking to find these skulls as soon as possible, you’ll want to head to:

Police Stations

Image via Activision

Cop shops should be your first stop in your search for a Gold Skull. Head to one of the various Police Stations in Al Mazrah City or head to one of the others you can find here. Prepare for the boys in blue to try and ruin all the fun. Gather some of your trustworthy friends and gear up to the teeth. You’ll likely be heading into a firefight, but it’s worth it.

Sawah Hotel

Image via Activision

Trek your way up the stairs of the Sawah Hotel located in the middle of the village. Search Room 302 and 303 for Orange boxes inside these rooms and other surrounding areas, and it all comes down to luck.

You’ll likely find a Gold Skull in the Sawah Hotel, so make it your first stop. If it doesn’t happen immediately, try again.

Players will also be able to find them in the various safes scattered around the map. Crack these bad boys open and there’s always a chance you’ll find a Gold Skull sitting pretty inside. However, this is the least likely way to find them, so don’t get your hopes up.