When equipping and customizing a weapon in Call of Duty, you must make some choices.

First, you need to choose which weapon you want. Then you need to choose the attachments to help accentuate your play style. And finally, you have to decide when and how to fire it when you’re in a match.

The new Cronen Squall bullpup battle rifle was added for season three in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and its versatility makes it an interesting weapon of choice. It has a pretty quick time-to-kill, but a choice must be made: are you firing full-auto or semi-auto?

Related: Best SAKIN MG38 loadout in Warzone 2

Here are the best attachments to use when playing with the Cronen Squall in battle royale.

Best Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: LR 6.8 22″

LR 6.8 22″ Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Why this is the best Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall is a battle rifle in MW2, and it can be fired full-automatic or semi-automatic. For Warzone 2’s mostly long-range purposes, you’re best off sticking with semi-automatic fire. This loadout will suit you well for that purpose, and it has a pretty solid TTK with it.

If you want to use full-auto, however, you’re going to need to swap some attachments around. You’ll likely lose out on an Optic or Underbarrel and replace them with a 50-Round Mag in the Magazine attachment slot since the 20 base rounds won’t fare well when it comes to full-auto fire.

When firing full-auto, the Cronen Squall has an obscene amount of recoil, so it’s not ideal to fire it at mid-range and definitely not at long-range. Because of that, it’s best to use it as a semi-auto gun and potentially switch to full-auto to fight an enemy who pushes up close if you don’t have a valid secondary weapon.

Related: Best Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone 2

But you should always have another option in your back pocket in Warzone 2, so make sure to pair up the Cronen Squall with an SMG or an assault rifle of some kind so you are covered in all sorts of combat scenarios.

The best perk package for the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

You simply can’t go wrong with this set of four perks in Warzone 2, regardless of the kind of weapon you’re using. Double Time and Battle Hardened are great for keeping you on the move, Fast Hands will help with reload speeds and weapon swapping, and Ghost will keep you off of the enemy’s UAV.

The best equipment for the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Flash

Stun or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

There’s really no wrong choice when it comes to equipment in Warzone 2, and the Cronen Squall will benefit from the ones listed above just as much as any other weapon you decide to use with it or in lieu of it.