There are dozens of locations and points of interest across the map of Al Mazrah in DMZ. In fact, there are so many icons on the Tactical Map that some players might struggle to find specific locations, such as police stations. While the police stations are marked by a star-badge icon on the map, those icons aren’t so easy to see when they’re surrounded by several others.

Police stations play a major role in DMZ for several reasons. Not only are they stronghold-like areas that require a key to open, but there are also a few Faction missions that revolve around the stations. Whether you’re simply trying to score some free loot inside of the station or you need to find one for a mission, we’ve assembled all of the police station locations in DMZ below.

Police Station locations in DMZ

In this guide, we’ll outline three police stations on the Al Mazrah map in DMZ. Two of these police stations are locked, while the other is unlocked. The two that are locked have quite the AI presence both outside and inside; the unlocked one doesn’t have as many threats. In order to acquire a key to enter the locked stations, players need to kill the outside AI and loot their bodies. One of them will have a key to the police station.

If you find a police station key on a real enemy’s body, it will work the same as finding one on an AI’s body. You can enter any police station as long as you have a key, so it doesn’t matter which one you choose to visit. Below, you can see the locations of the three police stations in DMZ. We’ve marked the one that is unlocked in blue while the locked ones are in red. Note that these stations are located in and around Al Mazrah City, but you can find more throughout the rest of the map.

If you’re looking for a large police station, you’ll want to go to the Police Academy POI, which is located to the east of Al Mazrah City. This is a giant location with several entrances and plenty of AI. However, you will need a few different keys to access all of the doors inside the station. The other two stations are smaller buildings but still have an AI presence both inside and outside.

As you go across the DMZ map, you’ll find more and more police stations. The ones above are three that you can visit easily during any match.