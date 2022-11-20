How to get Stronghold Keys in DMZ

DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise, changes up the rules of engagement by mixing hordes of AI combatants with a few other players, and all squads in Al Mazrah are fighting for the same things: survival and some loot.

Due to its PvE component, DMZ allows players to fight AI-controlled enemies, which can be surprisingly tough if you don’t know what you’re expecting. The war in Al Mazrah means factions have their own Strongholds, which players can sneak into for the promise of some loot and a lot of action—provided they have a keycard to get in. Here’s how you can get your hands on Stronghold Keycards to open the doors for your slaughter.

How to find or purchase Stronghold Keycards in DMZ

There are two ways to obtain Stronghold Keycards in DMZ: through sheer luck or with cash. Enemies have a chance of dropping Stronghold Keycards when killed, and you can find them on the ground next to their equipment. They have a distinctive blue hue to them when you get close, so if you see a blue glint, that might be just what you need.

Alternatively, you can head to a Buy Station (marked by the shopping cart icon on your Tac-Map) and purchase a Stronghold Keycard for $5,000. Stronghold Keycards are available alongside the rest of the available gear, so if you don’t want to keep shooting enemies until a Stronghold Key drops, buying one might just be the quickest way. Their $5,000 price tag is also easily affordable, especially when pooling in a team’s resources, which allows players to have an easy time finding keys.

Whether you buy a Stronghold Keycard or loot it off a fallen enemy, though, you can carry it around in your inventory and use it to open a Stronghold of your choosing. Entering a Stronghold will issue a warning to all players, saying a squad is attempting to take hold of a Stronghold in that location. Its icon will also glow red on the Tac-Map.

Finding a Stronghold Keycard is a requirement for the Storm the Stronghold tier-one faction mission for the Legion, which is an important step in players’ DMZ journey. Completing this mission unlocks the second tier of Legion faction missions, as well as opens up the first grade of missions for the White Lotus. In addition to finding a Stronghold Keycard, players will also have to clear a Stronghold and extract with the important White Lotus Intel located within it.

Strongholds can be a common part of players’ journey in DMZ even after they’ve completed the faction missions. Due to their difficulty and the promise of some good loot, players may end up coveting these spots if they want a little extra firepower under their belts, or just feel like taking on a challenge.