Storm the Stronghold is one of the most essential missions in DMZ. Not only does it teach you about the Stronghold mechanic and how to take over those sites for some loot, but it’s also the last tier one faction mission for the Legion. Unlocking it opens up a whole new grade of missions with the Legion for more rewards and even gives you more jobs for the White Lotus as well, solidifying your progress with some of the factions that inhabit Al Mazrah.

Storm the Stronghold has fairly straightforward requirements, but it may not be an easy mission, especially if you’re just getting your feet wet with DMZ or don’t have much gear or armor on your hands. Here’s what you need to know about this mission and how to complete it.

Storm the Stronghold guide in DMZ

Storm the Stronghold has three main objectives, but they can be tricky and sometimes easy to miss. It requires you to obtain a Stronghold Keycard, clear a Stronghold of enemies, and extract the White Lotus Intel—though the game doesn’t explicitly tell you what that is.

Related: How to get Stronghold Keys in DMZ

The first mission step is finding a Stronghold Keycard, which can be done by looting enemies or by spending cash. Defeated enemies have a chance of dropping a Stronghold Keycard, but if you don’t want to wait for RNG to favor you, you can buy one in a Buy Station for $5,000. Head to a Buy Station (marked with the shopping cart icon on your Tac-Map) and spend your cash on it to purchase a key, then head to the Stronghold of your choosing. These areas are marked by an icon that looks like a fortress with a padlock on your Tac-Map.

Image via Activision

Once you’re inside any Stronghold, prepare for a fight. Several enemies will spawn, possibly including some with riot shields and armor. Since Strongholds are usually located around areas with other enemies, other AI combatants may also decide to help their friends, so there is plenty of offense going around. Take down all the enemies in the Stronghold to advance the second step of the mission.

If you think you’ve cleared the area, but the second step still isn’t done, continue to look for enemies in other areas of the stronghold, including rooftops and other areas. You’ll be prompted to remove the deadbolt of specific doors that lead to the outside, but you might have missed some enemies in other areas of the Stronghold.

After you’ve cleared the area, you’ll need to finish the last step: leaving Al-Mazrah with a White Lotus Intel in your backpack.

How to find and Extract White Lotus Intel in DMZ

White Lotus Intel drops from enemies within Strongholds. After you’ve cleared out the Stronghold, look out for an item that looks like a sheet of paper. This should be close to the enemies you’ve killed, but finding it can be tricky in larger Strongholds like the mall in Al-Sa’id City. If you spot this item and can pick it up, grab it when you can so you don’t have to fumble for it later on, or just ping it so your squad will know where to find it.

Screengrab via Activision

After clearing the Stronghold and taking the White Lotus Intel, all you have to do is exfiltrate Al-Mazrah and finish your run successfully to complete the Storm the Stronghold mission. If you don’t extract, however, you’ll have to repeat the process and grab the Intel again, though you can ditch the Stronghold once you find the Intel.