New BO6, Warzone update adds increased XP gains ahead of quadruple double XP event

Call of Duty just got hit with a new update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, marking the second update in just three days for the FPS titles.

While this weekend’s quadruple double XP event was already set to bring big buffs to XP gains, today’s update will make those gains even larger thanks to some mode-specific changes. There’s also a new limited-time mode, a new featured playlist, and more.

With the holidays fast-approaching, along with a deluge of Christmas noobs, it appears Treyarch and Activision are looking to hammer away at a few pesky issues before the developers head off on holiday break in an effort to give new players the best experience possible.

Here’s everything that’s new and different in today’s BO6 and Warzone update for Dec. 12.

BO6, Warzone patch notes: Dec. 12

Get ready to grind. Image via Activision

Today’s update adds the new Ran-Snack mode to featured playlists, swapping out gold blocks for holiday candy. But the main change is an increase to XP earn rates in multiple modes in BO6 multiplayer.

Domination, Headquarters, Kill Order, and Search and Destroy will now give more XP than before, which will come as a welcome announcement to many players, especially those who prefer SnD to any of the respawn modes. Prop Hunt will also give more XP, too.

The 10-vs-10 Moshpit playlist got new additions, as well, with Protocol, Extraction, Hideout, and Hacienda joining the map pool to further increase the fun.

The Warzone changes, meanwhile, were light. Rebirth Island will now only have a daytime appearance, while Area 99’s lighting has been made a bit clearer. Additionally, the Tracker Perk has been disabled in Ranked Play while an issue is investigated, along with a number of bug fixes.

To read the full patch notes, visit the CoD website.

